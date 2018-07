Luis Tejada y Abdiel Arroyo marcan, Carlos Small debuta en la USL

67' - Carlos Small comes in and makes his presence known! 0-0 #RGVvCOS #WeAreToros #SomosToros pic.twitter.com/EkYi0oUIrh

92' - Carlos Small almost puts the game away but a last second save from former Toro Tylor Hunter prevents the goal.

1-0 #RGVvCOS #WeAreToros #SomosToros pic.twitter.com/hKZj91rN6Z