Alerta Noticioso de AP

|KANSAS CITY, Missouri, EE.UU. | 20 ene 2019 10.13pm

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, EE.UU. (AP) — Brady y Patriots se llevan dramático duelo ante Chiefs y se medirán con Rams en el Super Bowl.


