Gimnasta Simone Biles revela abuso del médico del equipo de EEUU encarcelado

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, shown here in court in June, has now admitted to seven counts of sex abuse seen in the 55th District Court where Judge Donald Allen Jr. bound him over in Mason, Michigan, to stand trial on 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.Olympic gold medal-winning US gymnast Aly Raisman has revealed that she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Raisman, 23, is the latest member of the US national team and the biggest US gymnastics star to reveal being molested by Nassar, who is facing more than 20 counts of sexual assault. Raisman revealed the sexual abuse by Nassar in a preview on November 10, 2017 of an interview to be aired in full on Sunday on the CBS show "60 Minutes.". AFP