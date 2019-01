La justicia suiza rechaza el recurso del COI sobre el caso Legkov

635x357 El medallista de oro y plata en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno de Sochi 2014, el esquiador de fondo ruso Alexander Legkov habla durante una rueda de prensa el 13 de mayo de 2016 en Moscú The Kremlin on May 13 dismissed claims that dozens of Russian athletes including at least 15 medallists at the 2014 Winter Olympics were part of an extensive state-run doping programme, saying the allegations, produced by former head of Russia's anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, were unsubstantiated slander by a "defector".. AFP