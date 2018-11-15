Anthony, Smith and Bad Bunny kick off Latin Grammys

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc Anthony, Will Smith and Bad Bunny kicked off the Latin Grammy Awards with a performance of their racy single “Esta Rico,” while the first award of Thursday’s ceremony went to Laura Pausini for best traditional pop vocal album with “Hazte Sentir.”

The trophy for best salsa album was given to Victor Manuelle with “25/7.”

“Daddy, this is for you,” Manuelle sai,d looking up after mentioning his father’s death earlier this year.

The coveted Latin Grammy for best new artist went to Karol G. She defeated nine other artists, including Angela Aguilar, Anaadi, El David Aguilar and Alex Ferreira.

Most of the night's awards were presented during a pre-telecast ceremony. Among those who walked away with trophies were Natalia Lafourcade for best folk album with “Musas (un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos), Vol. 2,” Aterciopelados for best alternative album with “Claroscura” _ their first album in a decade _ and Linda Briceño, who became the first woman to be honored as producer of the year.

“I am very grateful,” Lafourcade said after receiving her trophy. “I want to dedicate this to Mexico, to Latin America, to all our brothers who are arriving to Mexico, who come from many places, that are going through difficult times. Our hearts with you.”

J Balvin walked the red carpet as the evening’s nominations leader. The Colombian reggaeton star topped all nominees with eight nods, including two for record of the year, one for album of the year and another for his hit version of "Mi gente" with Willy William and featuring Beyonce.

For album of the year, Balvin is competing with an eclectic group of established and rising artists that includes Pablo Alboran ("Prometo"), Chico Buarque ("Caravanas"), Jorge Drexler ("Salvavidas de hielo"), Aguilar ("Siguiente"), Kany García ("Soy yo"), Lafourcade ("Musas, un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en nanos de Los Macorinos, Vol. 2"), Luis Miguel ("¡México por siempre!"), Monsieur Perine ("Encanto tropical") and Rozalen ("Cuando el rio suena...").

"It's so flattering, and it's so surprising," Drexler told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "It's a very experimental record. All the percussions of the record were made using only one instrument _ the guitar _ and we focused in extracting all the different kinds of sounds from one instrument only... It was a hard task and I was surprised that it had such a warm welcoming by the academy."

Spanish sensation Rosalia, who followed Balvin with five nominations, defeated him in the category for best urban fusion/performance with her flamenco and trap hit "Malamente." The song is also up for record and song of the year, best alternative song and best short form music video.

Both were among the performers on the show; others included Karol G, Anitta, Nicky Jam, Steve Aoki and Mexican rock band Mana, honored Wednesday as the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year.

Those with four nominations included singer-songwriters Kany Garcia and Natalia Lafourcade, while Pablo Alboran and Nicky Jam, among others, got three each.

The 19th Latin Grammys Awards ceremony was telecast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.