Lista de ganadores de los Globos de Oro

A continuación la lista de ganadores del 75ta edición anual de los Globos de Oro entregados el domingo en Beverly Hills, California.

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: ''Lady Bird"

—Mejor director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

—Mejor actriz, drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

—Mejor actor, drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

—Mejor actor de reparto: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: "In the Fade" (Alemania/Francia)

—Mejor cinta animada: ''Coco"

—Mejor guion: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

—Mejor música original: Alexander Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

—Mejor canción original: "This Is Me", The Greatest Showman

TELEVISION

—Mejor serie de drama: ''The Handmaid's Tale"

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

—Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV: "Big Little Lies"

—Mejor actriz, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Nicole Kidman,"Big Little Lies"

—Mejor actor, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little lies"