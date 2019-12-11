Lista de nominados a los Premios SAG

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California, EE.UU. (AP) — Lista de nominados a la 26ta edición anual de los Premios SAG del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla, anunciados el miércoles en West Hollywood, California.

CINE

Actor: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”.

Actriz: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renee Zellweger, “Judy”.

Actor de reparto: Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”; Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood".

Actriz de reparto: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”; Jennifer López, “Hustlers”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”.

Elenco: “Bombshell”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”, “Parasite”.

___

TELEVISIÓN

Actor en una miniseries o película hecha para TV: Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”; Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”.

Actriz en una miniseries o película hecha para TV: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”; Joey King, “The Act”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”.

Actor en una serie de drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things”.

Actriz en una serie de drama: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Actor en una serie de comedia: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Actriz en una serie de comedia: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”.

Elenco de una serie de drama: “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Stranger Things”.

Elenco de una serie de comedia: “Barry”, “Fleabag”, “The Kominsky Method”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Schitt’s Creek”.

___

Premio a la trayectoria: Robert De Niro.

___



