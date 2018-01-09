LONDRES (AP) — A continuación la lista de nominados a los premios BAFTA del cine británico, que se anunciaron el martes en Londres.

Mejor película: "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "Call Me By Your Name"

Mejor película británica: "Darkest Hour", "The Death of Stalin", "God's Own Country", "Lady Macbeth", "Paddington 2", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor actriz: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Annette Bening, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Mejor actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; Jamie Bell, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"; Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Actriz de reparto: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"; Kristin Scott Thomas, "Darkest Hour"; Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"; Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"; Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Actor de reparto: Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"; Hugh Grant, "Paddington 2"; Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"; Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"; Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"; Denis Villeneuve, "Blade Runner 2049"; Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me By Your Name"

Película en lengua extranjera: "Elle", "First They Killed My Father", "The Handmaiden", "Loveless", "The Salesman"

Documental: "City of Ghosts", "I Am Not Your Negro", "Icarus", "An Inconvenient Sequel", "Jane"

Cinta animada: "Coco", "Loving Vincent", "My Life as a Courgette"

Guionista, director o productor británico debutante: Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman y Tom Meeten, "The Ghoul"; Rungano Nyoni y Emily Morgan, "I Am Not a Witch"; Johnny Harris y Thomas Napper, "Jawbone"; Lucy Cohen, "Kingdom of Us"; Alice Birch, William Oldroyd y Fodhia Cronin O'Reilly, "Lady Macbeth"

Guion original: "Get Out", "I, Tonya", "Lady Bird", "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Guion adaptado: "Call Me by Your Name", "The Death of Stalin", "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool", "Molly's Game", "Paddington 2"

Cinematografía: "Blade Runner 2049", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Música original: "Blade Runner 2049", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "Phantom Thread", "The Shape of Water"

Edición: "Baby Driver", "Blade Runner 2049", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Diseño de producción: "Beauty and the Beast", "Blade Runner 2049", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water"

Diseño de vestuario: "Beauty and the Beast", "Darkest Hour", "I, Tonya", "Phantom Thread", "The Shape of Water"

Maquillaje y peinado: "Blade Runner 2049", "Darkest Hour", "I, Tonya", "Victoria & Abdul", "Wonder"

Sonido: "Baby Driver", "Blade Runner 2049", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Efectos visuales especiales: "Blade Runner 2049", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "War for the Planet of the Apes"

Estrella emergente: Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Josh O'Connor, Tessa Thompson, Timothee Chalamet