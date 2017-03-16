Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana
Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
2.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky
3.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
4.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma
5.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira
6.- "Ego" - Lali Espósito
7.- "Tú y yo" - Tommy Torres
8.- "Traicionera" - Sebastián Yatra
9.- "Mi persona favorita"- Río Roma
10.- "Andas en mi cabeza" - Chino y Nacho con Daddy Yankee
(Fuente: Radio Disney)
CHILE
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
3.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
4.- "Would I Lie to You" - David Guetta, Cedric Gervais y Chris Willis
5.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
6.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
7.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
8.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick
9.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa
10.- "Báilame despacio " - Xantos con Dynell
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
COLOMBIA
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
3.- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - ZAYN con Taylor Swift
4.- "Bad Things" - Machine Gun Kelly y Camila Cabello
5.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa
6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
7.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren
8.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
9.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
10.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Sean Paul y Anne-Marie
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESPAÑA
1.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
3.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
4.- "Shed a Light" - David Guetta y Robin Schulz con Cheat Codes
5.- "Sexual" - Neiked con Dyo
6.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
7.- "Move Your Body" - Sia
8.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Sean Paul y Anne-Marie
9.- "La lluvia en los zapatos" - Leiva
10.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESTADOS UNIDOS
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
3.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
4.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
5.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal
6.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50
7.- "Héroe favorito" - Romeo Santos
8.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
9.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna
10.- "Otra vez" - Zion & Lennox con J Balvin
(Fuente: Revista Billboard)
MEXICO
1.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
3.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
4.- "It Ain't Me" - Selena Gómez y Kygo
5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
6.- "Scared to be Lonely" - Martin Garrix y Dua Lipa
7.- "Me soltaste" - Jesse & Joy
8.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
9.- "Just Hold On" - Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
10.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
VENEZUELA
1.- "Escape" - Corina Smith con Gustavo Elis
2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel
3.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco
4.- "Quiero" - Omar Acedo con Jorge Celedón y El Potro Alvarez
5.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez
6.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
7.- "Buscando tu amor" - Ricardo López
8.- "El chisme" - Reykon con Jonathan Moly
9.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel
10.- "Juntos" - Melodía Perfecta
(Fuente: Record Report)