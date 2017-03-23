Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

3.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira

4.- "Cuando se pone a bailar" - Rombai

5.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky

6.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma

7.- "Mi persona favorita"- Río Roma

8.- "Ego" - Lali Espósito

9.- "Traicionera" - Sebastián Yatra

10.- "Tú y yo" - Tommy Torres

(Fuente: Radio Disney)

CHILE

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

3.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes

4.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa

5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

6.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

7.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

8.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

9.- "Would I Lie to You" - David Guetta, Cedric Gervais y Chris Willis

10.- "Báilame despacio " - Xantos con Dynell

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

COLOMBIA

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

3.- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - ZAYN con Taylor Swift

4.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren

5.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa

6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

7.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

8.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

9.- "Bad Things" - Machine Gun Kelly y Camila Cabello

10.- "Down" - Marian Hill

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESPAÑA

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

3.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

4.- "Sexual" - Neiked con Dyo

5.- "Shed a Light" - David Guetta y Robin Schulz con Cheat Codes

6.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

7.- "Move Your Body" - Sia

8.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

9.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

10.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Sean Paul y Anne-Marie

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESTADOS UNIDOS

1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

3.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

4.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

5.- "Hey Ma" - Pitbull & J Balvin con Camila Cabello

6.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal

7.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50

8.- "Héroe favorito" - Romeo Santos

9.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

10.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna

(Fuente: Revista Billboard)

MEXICO

1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

3.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

4.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

6.- "It Ain't Me" - Selena Gómez y Kygo

7.- "Sé que te duele" - Alejandro Fernández con Morat

8.- "Me soltaste" - Jesse & Joy

9.- "Scared to be Lonely" - Martin Garrix y Dua Lipa

10.- "Just Hold On" - Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

VENEZUELA

1.- "Buscando tu amor" - Ricardo López

2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel

3.- "Quiero" - Omar Acedo con Jorge Celedón y El Potro Alvarez

4.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco

5.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez

6.- "Juntos" - Melodía Perfecta

7.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

8.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel

9.- "El chisme" - Reykon y Jonathan Moly

10.- "No te cambio por ninguna" - Boni y Kelly

(Fuente: Record Report)