Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

3.- "Cuando se pone a bailar" - Rombai

4.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira

5.- "Mi persona favorita"- Río Roma

6.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky

7.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma

8.- "Ego" - Lali Espósito

9.- "Traicionera" - Sebastián Yatra

10.- "Tú y yo" - Tommy Torres

(Fuente: Radio Disney)

CHILE

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

3.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

4.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Sean Paul y Anne-Marie

5.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes

6.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

7.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

8.- "Would I Lie to You" - David Guetta, Cedric Gervais y Chris Willis

9.- "Báilame despacio" - Xantos con Dynell

10.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick Lamar

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

COLOMBIA

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

3.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren

4.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

5.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

7.- "Down" - Marian Hill

8.- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - ZAYN con Taylor Swift

9.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa

10.- "Hermosa ingrata" - Juanes

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESPAÑA

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

3.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

4.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

5.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

7.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo y Selena Gómez

8.- "Sexual" - Neiked con Dyo

9.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

10.- "Hey Baby" - Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Diplo con Deb's Daughter

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESTADOS UNIDOS

1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

3.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

4.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

5.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal

6.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

7.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50

8.- "Héroe favorito" - Romeo Santos

9.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna

10.- "Sigo extrañándote" - J Balvin

(Fuente: Revista Billboard)

MEXICO

1.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

3.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

4.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

5.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes

6.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

7.- "It Ain't Me" - Selena Gómez y Kygo

8.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

9.- "Sé que te duele" - Alejandro Fernández con Morat

10.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

VENEZUELA

1.- "Juntos" - Melodía Perfecta

2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel

3.- "Me enamora" - DJT con Less y Chris

4.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco

5.- "Quiero" - Omar Acedo con Jorge Celedón y El Potro Alvarez

6.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez

7.- "Me gusta" - Aran

8.- "Cántalo" - Ronald Borjas

9.- "No te cambio por ninguna" - Boni y Kelly

10.- "Cinturita" - Gustavo Elis

(Fuente: Record Report)