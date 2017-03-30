Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana
Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
3.- "Cuando se pone a bailar" - Rombai
4.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira
5.- "Mi persona favorita"- Río Roma
6.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky
7.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma
8.- "Ego" - Lali Espósito
9.- "Traicionera" - Sebastián Yatra
10.- "Tú y yo" - Tommy Torres
(Fuente: Radio Disney)
CHILE
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
3.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
4.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Sean Paul y Anne-Marie
5.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
6.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
7.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
8.- "Would I Lie to You" - David Guetta, Cedric Gervais y Chris Willis
9.- "Báilame despacio" - Xantos con Dynell
10.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick Lamar
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
COLOMBIA
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
3.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren
4.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
5.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
7.- "Down" - Marian Hill
8.- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - ZAYN con Taylor Swift
9.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa
10.- "Hermosa ingrata" - Juanes
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESPAÑA
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
3.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
4.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
5.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
7.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo y Selena Gómez
8.- "Sexual" - Neiked con Dyo
9.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
10.- "Hey Baby" - Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Diplo con Deb's Daughter
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESTADOS UNIDOS
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
3.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
4.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
5.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal
6.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
7.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50
8.- "Héroe favorito" - Romeo Santos
9.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna
10.- "Sigo extrañándote" - J Balvin
(Fuente: Revista Billboard)
MEXICO
1.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
3.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
4.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
5.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
6.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
7.- "It Ain't Me" - Selena Gómez y Kygo
8.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
9.- "Sé que te duele" - Alejandro Fernández con Morat
10.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
VENEZUELA
1.- "Juntos" - Melodía Perfecta
2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel
3.- "Me enamora" - DJT con Less y Chris
4.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco
5.- "Quiero" - Omar Acedo con Jorge Celedón y El Potro Alvarez
6.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez
7.- "Me gusta" - Aran
8.- "Cántalo" - Ronald Borjas
9.- "No te cambio por ninguna" - Boni y Kelly
10.- "Cinturita" - Gustavo Elis
(Fuente: Record Report)