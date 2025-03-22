EN VIVO

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker: EN VIVO pelea en los pesos superwélter

En vivo la cartelera de Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker donde estarán en juego los títulos CMB y la OMB del peso superwélter de la "La Torre Infernal".

En vivo la cartelera de Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker donde estarán en juego los títulos CMB y la OMB del peso superwélter de la "La Torre Infernal" en el Michelob Ultra Arena de la ciudad de Las Vegas.

Cartelera completa de Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker

  • Sebastián Fundora vs Chordale Booker, 12 rounds, por el título superwelter de la CMB y OMB
  • Elijah García vs. Terrell Gausha, 10 rounds, mediano
  • Jesús Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, superwelter
  • Freudis Rojas vs. Maurice Lee, 8 rounds, welter
  • Alberto Mora García vs. Viktor Slavinskyi, 8 rounds, superpluma
  • Quincey Williams vs. TBA, 6 rounds, superwelter
  • Joseph Brown vs. Ezequiel Durán, 6 rounds, superwelters
  • Justin Cardona vs. TBA, 6 rounds, ligero
  • Jursly Vargas vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes, 6 rounds, ligero
  • Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs. Sharone Carter, 6 rounds, supergallo
  • Brayan González vs. TBA, 4 rounds, supergallo
  • Robert Guerrero vs. Sean Armas, 4 rounds, ligero

