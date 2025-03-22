Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker: EN VIVO pelea en los pesos superwélter

Cartelera completa de Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker
- Sebastián Fundora vs Chordale Booker, 12 rounds, por el título superwelter de la CMB y OMB
- Elijah García vs. Terrell Gausha, 10 rounds, mediano
- Jesús Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, superwelter
- Freudis Rojas vs. Maurice Lee, 8 rounds, welter
- Alberto Mora García vs. Viktor Slavinskyi, 8 rounds, superpluma
- Quincey Williams vs. TBA, 6 rounds, superwelter
- Joseph Brown vs. Ezequiel Durán, 6 rounds, superwelters
- Justin Cardona vs. TBA, 6 rounds, ligero
- Jursly Vargas vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes, 6 rounds, ligero
- Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs. Sharone Carter, 6 rounds, supergallo
- Brayan González vs. TBA, 4 rounds, supergallo
- Robert Guerrero vs. Sean Armas, 4 rounds, ligero