Real Madrid vs Átletico de Madrid: Fecha, hora y dónde ver en VIVO.

Este domingo se realizará el "Derbi de Madrid" cuando el Real Madrid recibe al Atlético de Madrid en la jornada 6 de LaLiga.
Enfrentamientos
En LaLiga se han enfrentado en 170 oportunidades, Real Madrid tiene 90 victorias, Átletico de Madrid 40 triunfos y han empatado en 40 ocasiones.
FECHA, HORA Y DÓNDE VER EN VIVO EL REAL MADRID VS ÁTLETICO DE MADRID EN LALIGA
Fecha: Domingo 18 de septiembre
Hora: 2:00 P.M.
Lugar: Santiago Bernabéu
Dónde ver en VIVO: Direc TV Sports, Sky Sports, DAZN LaLiga y LaLiga TV