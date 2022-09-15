FÚTBOL Fútbol Internacional -  15 de septiembre 2022 - 09:54hs

Real Madrid vs Átletico de Madrid: Fecha, hora y dónde ver en VIVO

En LaLiga se han enfrentado en 170 oportunidades, Real Madrid tiene 90 victorias, Átletico de Madrid 40 triunfos y han empatado en 40 ocasiones.

Real Madrid vs Átletico de Madrid: Fecha

Real Madrid vs Átletico de Madrid: Fecha, hora y dónde ver en VIVO.

Este domingo se realizará el "Derbi de Madrid" cuando el Real Madrid recibe al Atlético de Madrid en la jornada 6 de LaLiga.

¿Cómo llega?

El Real Madrid es el líder de LaLiga con marca perfecta en 5 partidos. Han anotado 15 goles y recibido 5. Mientras tanto el Átletico de Madrid está en la séptima posición con 10 unidades (3 victorias, 1 derrota, 1 empate). Los "blancos" vencieron en la última fecha al Mallorca 4-1 con goles de (Federico Valverde, Vinícius JR, Rodrygo y Antonio Rudiger). Y los "colchoneros" vencieron 4-1 al Celta de Vigo gracias a los tantos de Ángel Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco y un autogol de Unai Núñez.

Enfrentamientos

En LaLiga se han enfrentado en 170 oportunidades, Real Madrid tiene 90 victorias, Átletico de Madrid 40 triunfos y han empatado en 40 ocasiones.

FECHA, HORA Y DÓNDE VER EN VIVO EL REAL MADRID VS ÁTLETICO DE MADRID EN LALIGA

Fecha: Domingo 18 de septiembre

Hora: 2:00 P.M.

Lugar: Santiago Bernabéu

Dónde ver en VIVO: Direc TV Sports, Sky Sports, DAZN LaLiga y LaLiga TV

En esta nota:
Seguir leyendo

Aurélien Tchouaméni: Camino para ser el sucesor de Casemiro

Real Madrid mide al nuevo Leipzig de Rose en la Champions League

Kylian Mbappé podría dejar el PSG en el 2024 ¿Llegaría al Real Madrid?

Recomendadas

Últimas noticias