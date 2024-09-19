Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la Jornada 1

TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TRAS LA JORNADA 1
Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos
- Bayern Múnich 1-3
- Celtic 1-3
- Bayer Leverkusen 1-3
- Aston Villa 1-3
- Borussia Dortmund 1-3
- Sparta Praha 1-3
- Liverpool 1-3
- Juventus 1-3
- Mónaco 1-3
- PSG 1-3
- Stade Brestois 1-3
- Atlético de Madrid 1-3
- Real Madrid 1-3
- Sporting Lisboa 1-3
- Benfica 1-3
- Inter 1-1
- Manchester City 1-1
- Bolonia 1-1
- Shakhtar 1-1
- Arsenal 1-1
- Atalanta 1-1
- RB Leipzig 1-0
- Sturm 1-0
- FC Barcelona 1-0
- Estrella Roja 1-0
- Girona 1-0
- PSV 1-0
- Stuttgart 1-0
- AC Milan 1-0
- Lille 1-0
- Club Brujas 1-0
- RB Salzburg 1-0
- Young Boys 1-0
- Slovan Bratislava 1-0
- Feyernoord 1-0
- Dinamo Zagreb 1-0