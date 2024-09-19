Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la Jornada 1

EN VIVO

Conoce a detalle cómo quedó la tabla de posiciones en la jornada 1 de la UEFA Champions League en la fase liga 2024-2025.

En la búsqueda de la clasificación a los octavos de final, los equipos iniciaron la nueva era de la UEFA Champions League en su fase liga, repasa la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 1.

TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TRAS LA JORNADA 1

Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos

  1. Bayern Múnich 1-3
  2. Celtic 1-3
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 1-3
  4. Aston Villa 1-3
  5. Borussia Dortmund 1-3
  6. Sparta Praha 1-3
  7. Liverpool 1-3
  8. Juventus 1-3
  9. Mónaco 1-3
  10. PSG 1-3
  11. Stade Brestois 1-3
  12. Atlético de Madrid 1-3
  13. Real Madrid 1-3
  14. Sporting Lisboa 1-3
  15. Benfica 1-3
  16. Inter 1-1
  17. Manchester City 1-1
  18. Bolonia 1-1
  19. Shakhtar 1-1
  20. Arsenal 1-1
  21. Atalanta 1-1
  22. RB Leipzig 1-0
  23. Sturm 1-0
  24. FC Barcelona 1-0
  25. Estrella Roja 1-0
  26. Girona 1-0
  27. PSV 1-0
  28. Stuttgart 1-0
  29. AC Milan 1-0
  30. Lille 1-0
  31. Club Brujas 1-0
  32. RB Salzburg 1-0
  33. Young Boys 1-0
  34. Slovan Bratislava 1-0
  35. Feyernoord 1-0
  36. Dinamo Zagreb 1-0

