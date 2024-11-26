Champions League: EN VIVO la tabla de posiciones en la jornada 5

EN VIVO TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 5
Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos
- Liverpool 4-12
- Sporting Lisboa 4-10
- Mónaco 4-10
- Stade Brestois 4-10
- Inter 4-10
- FC Barcelona 4-9
- Borussia Dortmund 4-9
- Aston Villa 3-9
- Atalanta 4-8
- Manchester City 4-7
- Juventus 4-7
- Arsenal 4-7
- Bayer Leverkusen 4-7
- Lille 4-7
- Celtic 4-7
- Dinamo Zagreb 4-7
- Bayern Múnich 4-7
- Real Madrid 4-7
- Benfica 4-6
- AC Milan 4-6
- Feyenoord 4-6
- Brujas 4-3
- Atlético de Madrid 4-6
- PSV 4-5
- PSG 4-4
- Sparta Praga 4-4
- Stuttgart 4-4
- Shaktar Donestk 4-4
- Girona 4-3
- RB Salzburg 4-3
- Bolonia 4-1
- RB Leipzig 4-0
- Sturm 4-0
- Young Boys 4-0
- Estrella Roja 4-0
- Slovan Bratislava 4-0.