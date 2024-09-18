Champions League: EN VIVO, tabla de posiciones Jornada 1 Fase Liga

EN VIVO

Conoce a detalle cómo va la tabla de posiciones en la jornada 1 de la UEFA Champions League en la fase liga 2024-2025.

En la búsqueda de la clasificación a los octavos de final, los equipos inician la nueva era de la UEFA Champions League en su fase liga, repasa la tabla de posiciones.

TABLA DE POSICIONES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 1

Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos

  1. Bayern Múnich 1-3
  2. Aston Villa 1-3
  3. Liverpool 1-3
  4. Juventus 1-3
  5. Real Madrid 1-3
  6. Sporting Lisboa 1-3
  7. Sparta Praha 1-3
  8. Shakhtar 1-1
  9. Bolonia 1-0
  10. Arsenal 0-0
  11. Atalanta 0-0
  12. Atlético de Madrid 0-0
  13. FC Barcelona 0-0
  14. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0
  15. Benfica 0-0
  16. Borussia Dortmund 0-0
  17. Stade Brestois 0-0
  18. Celtic 0-0
  19. Club Brujas 0-0
  20. Feyernoord 0-0
  21. Girona 0-0
  22. Inter 0-0
  23. Manchester City 0-0
  24. Mónaco 0-0
  25. PSG 0-0
  26. RB Leipzig 0-0
  27. Estrella Roja 0-0
  28. Slovan Bratislava 0-0
  29. Sturm 0-0
  30. RB Salzburg 1-0
  31. PSV 1-0
  32. Stuttgart 1-0
  33. AC Milan 1-0
  34. Lille 1-0
  35. Young Boys 1-0
  36. Dinamo Zagreb 1-0

