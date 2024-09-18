Champions League: EN VIVO, tabla de posiciones Jornada 1 Fase Liga

TABLA DE POSICIONES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 1
Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos
- Bayern Múnich 1-3
- Aston Villa 1-3
- Liverpool 1-3
- Juventus 1-3
- Real Madrid 1-3
- Sporting Lisboa 1-3
- Sparta Praha 1-3
- Shakhtar 1-1
- Bolonia 1-0
- Arsenal 0-0
- Atalanta 0-0
- Atlético de Madrid 0-0
- FC Barcelona 0-0
- Bayer Leverkusen 0-0
- Benfica 0-0
- Borussia Dortmund 0-0
- Stade Brestois 0-0
- Celtic 0-0
- Club Brujas 0-0
- Feyernoord 0-0
- Girona 0-0
- Inter 0-0
- Manchester City 0-0
- Mónaco 0-0
- PSG 0-0
- RB Leipzig 0-0
- Estrella Roja 0-0
- Slovan Bratislava 0-0
- Sturm 0-0
- RB Salzburg 1-0
- PSV 1-0
- Stuttgart 1-0
- AC Milan 1-0
- Lille 1-0
- Young Boys 1-0
- Dinamo Zagreb 1-0