FÚTBOL Fútbol Internacional -  16 de agosto 2022 - 15:44hs

Liga Concacaf: Alineaciones Sporting SM vs Tauro FC

Así salen los equipos panameños: Sporting San Miguelito vs Tauro FC en el partido de ida de octavos de final de Liga Concacaf.

Felipe Borowsky
Felipe Borowsky, entrenador del Sporting SM Liga Concacaf

El Sporting San Miguelito y el Tauro FC se medirán en un duelo de ida de los octavos de final de Liga Concacaf en el estadio Nido del Fénix en Penonomé.

Felipe Borowsky muy contento por el estado de la grama del estadio Nido del Fénix buscará seguir con una buena racha de goles que lo ha acompañado en los últimos partidos.

Por su lado el Tauro FC llega con técnico nuevo, el primer partido oficial de Francisco Perlo con los Albinegros será ante el Sporting San Miguelito y no en LPF, sino en Liga Concacaf.

ALINEACIONES SPORTING SAN MIGUELITO VS TAURO FC EN LIGA CONCACAF

Sporting San Miguelito: Jorginho Frías; Michael Casazola, Adolfo Machado, Chamir Dupuy, Kevin Galván; Juan Gómez, Pedro Jeanine; Luis Zúñiga, Dwann Oliveira, Edson Samms.

Tauro FC: Eric Hughes, Luis Asprilla, Gustavo Chará, Gerardo Negrete, Jorge Gutiérrez, Irving Gudiño, Rolando Botello; Víctor Medina, Miguel Camargo, Ronaldo Córdoba, Edwin Aguilar.

