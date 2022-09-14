Champions League Champions League -  14 de septiembre 2022 - 16:14hs

Champions League 22-23: Tabla de posiciones en la Jornada 2

Repasa los resultados de la jornada 2 de la Champions League 2022-23 y la tabla de posiciones en lo que va de la temporada.

Este miércoles se disputaron los partidos faltantes de la Jornada 2 en la Champions League, dónde el Manchester City venció con gol de Haaland al Borussia Dortmund y el Real Madrid es líder de su grupo tras vencer al Leipzig.

https://twitter.com/LigadeCampeones/status/1570156307197427713

TABLA DE POSICIONES DE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TRAS DOS JORNADAS

Grupo A:

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Nápoles 6 2 2 0 0 7 1

2. Liverpool 3 2 1 0 1 3 5

3. Ajax 3 2 1 0 1 5 2

4. Glasgow Rangers 0 2 0 0 2 0 7

Grupo B

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. FC Brujas 6 2 2 0 0 5 0

2. Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 1 0 1 2 1

3. Atlético de Madrid 3 2 1 0 1 2 3

4. Oporto 0 2 0 0 2 1 6

Grupo C

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayern Múnich 6 2 2 0 0 4 0

2. Barcelona 3 2 1 0 1 5 3

3. Inter 3 2 1 0 1 2 2

4. Viktoria Pílsen 0 2 0 0 2 1 7

Grupo D

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Sporting de Lisboa 6 2 2 0 0 5 0

2. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 1 2 2

3. Eintracht Fráncfort 3 2 1 0 1 1 3

4. Marsella 0 2 0 0 2 0 3

Grupo E:

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Milan 4 2 1 1 0 4 2

2. Dínamo Zagreb 3 2 1 0 1 2 3

3. Salzburgo 2 2 0 2 0 2 2

4. Chelsea 1 2 0 1 1 1 2

Grupo F:

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Madrid 6 2 2 0 0 5 0

2. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2 1 1 0 5 2

3. Celtic de Glasgow 1 2 0 1 1 1 4

4. RB Leipzig 0 2 0 0 2 1 6

Grupo G:

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Manchester City 6 2 2 0 0 6 1

2. Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 1 4 2

3. FC Copenhague 1 2 0 1 1 0 3

4. Sevilla 1 2 0 1 1 0 4

-Grupo H:

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. París SG 6 2 2 0 0 5 2

2. Benfica 6 2 2 0 0 4 1

3. Juventus 0 2 0 0 2 2 4

4. Maccabi Haifa 0 2 0 0 2 1 5

