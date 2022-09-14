 Champions League 22-23: Tabla de posiciones en la Jornada 2

Este miércoles se disputaron los partidos faltantes de la Jornada 2 en la Champions League, dónde el Manchester City venció con gol de Haaland al Borussia Dortmund y el Real Madrid es líder de su grupo tras vencer al Leipzig.
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Nápoles 6 2 2 0 0 7 1
2. Liverpool 3 2 1 0 1 3 5
3. Ajax 3 2 1 0 1 5 2
4. Glasgow Rangers 0 2 0 0 2 0 7
Grupo B
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. FC Brujas 6 2 2 0 0 5 0
2. Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 1 0 1 2 1
3. Atlético de Madrid 3 2 1 0 1 2 3
4. Oporto 0 2 0 0 2 1 6
Grupo C
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayern Múnich 6 2 2 0 0 4 0
2. Barcelona 3 2 1 0 1 5 3
3. Inter 3 2 1 0 1 2 2
4. Viktoria Pílsen 0 2 0 0 2 1 7
Grupo D
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Sporting de Lisboa 6 2 2 0 0 5 0
2. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 1 2 2
3. Eintracht Fráncfort 3 2 1 0 1 1 3
4. Marsella 0 2 0 0 2 0 3
Grupo E:
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Milan 4 2 1 1 0 4 2
2. Dínamo Zagreb 3 2 1 0 1 2 3
3. Salzburgo 2 2 0 2 0 2 2
4. Chelsea 1 2 0 1 1 1 2
Grupo F:
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Madrid 6 2 2 0 0 5 0
2. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2 1 1 0 5 2
3. Celtic de Glasgow 1 2 0 1 1 1 4
4. RB Leipzig 0 2 0 0 2 1 6
Grupo G:
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Manchester City 6 2 2 0 0 6 1
2. Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 1 4 2
3. FC Copenhague 1 2 0 1 1 0 3
4. Sevilla 1 2 0 1 1 0 4
-Grupo H:
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. París SG 6 2 2 0 0 5 2
2. Benfica 6 2 2 0 0 4 1
3. Juventus 0 2 0 0 2 2 4
4. Maccabi Haifa 0 2 0 0 2 1 5