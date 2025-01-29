Champions League: Así finalizó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 8

TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 8
Posición - equipos - jugados- puntos
- Liverpool 8-21
- FC Barcelona 8-19
- Arsenal 8-19
- Inter 8-19
- Atlético de Madrid 8-18
- Bayer Leverkusen 8-16
- Lille 8-16
- Aston Villa 8-16
- Atalanta 8-15
- Borussia Dortmund 8-15
- Real Madrid 8-15
- Bayern Múnich 8-15
- AC Milán 8-15
- PSV 8-14
- PSG 8-13
- Benfica 8-13
- AS Mónaco 8-13
- Stade Brestois 8-13
- Feyenoord 8-13
- Juventus 8-12
- Celtic FC 8-11
- Manchester City 8-11
- Sporting Lisboa 8-11
- Club Brujas 8-11
- Dinamo Zagreb 8-11
- Stuttgart 8-10
- Shakhtar 8-7
- Bolonia 8-6
- Estrella Roja 8-6
- Sturm 8-6
- Sparta Praga 8-4
- RB Leipzig 8-3
- Girona 8-3
- RB Salzburg 8-3
- Slovan Bratislava 8-0
- Young Boys 8-0