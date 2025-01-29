EN VIVO

Champions League: Así finalizó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 8

FOTO: NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP
Así quedó la tabla de posiciones de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League 2024-2025, tras la jornada 8.

Así terminó la tabla de posiciones de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League 2024-2025, tras disputada la jornada 8.

TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 8

Posición - equipos - jugados- puntos

  • Liverpool 8-21
  • FC Barcelona 8-19
  • Arsenal 8-19
  • Inter 8-19
  • Atlético de Madrid 8-18
  • Bayer Leverkusen 8-16
  • Lille 8-16
  • Aston Villa 8-16
  • Atalanta 8-15
  • Borussia Dortmund 8-15
  • Real Madrid 8-15
  • Bayern Múnich 8-15
  • AC Milán 8-15
  • PSV 8-14
  • PSG 8-13
  • Benfica 8-13
  • AS Mónaco 8-13
  • Stade Brestois 8-13
  • Feyenoord 8-13
  • Juventus 8-12
  • Celtic FC 8-11
  • Manchester City 8-11
  • Sporting Lisboa 8-11
  • Club Brujas 8-11
  • Dinamo Zagreb 8-11
  • Stuttgart 8-10
  • Shakhtar 8-7
  • Bolonia 8-6
  • Estrella Roja 8-6
  • Sturm 8-6
  • Sparta Praga 8-4
  • RB Leipzig 8-3
  • Girona 8-3
  • RB Salzburg 8-3
  • Slovan Bratislava 8-0
  • Young Boys 8-0

