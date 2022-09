Edmundo Sosa empata histórica marca que data de 1910

Edmundo Sosa of the @Phillies is 5-for-5 with 2 doubles and 2 homers over his last 2 games.



He's the first MLB shortstop to bat 1.000 with multiple doubles and multiple homers over a 2-game span since Honus Wagner did it on August 22, 1910 (7-for-7, 3 2B, 2 HR in a DH).