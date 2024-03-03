Béisbol Juvenil 2024: Así fue la victoria de Coclé sobre Panamá Metro

7ma Baja / Panamá Metro 6-11 Coclé
Escudero se embaza con base por bolas.
Acosta recibe base por bolas.
Bernal conecta doble al izquierdo y Escudero anota.
Lezcano batea hit al central y trae la quinta carrera.
Torres a primera tras base por bolas.
Vallarino recibe base por bolas y Coclé empata el partido.
Guerra con imparable al central para traer la carrera que le da la vuelta al marcador.
Shirlei con rodado a tercera, Bolívar tira mal a tercera y las bases se vacían.
Sánchez falla con elevado al derecho.
Escudero falla con elevado de foul al tercera base.
Acosta pega línea de hit productiva al central.
Elevado al central de Bernal.
