BÉISBOL JUVENIL 2024

Béisbol Juvenil 2024: Así fue la victoria de Coclé sobre Panamá Metro

Beisbol juvenil Panamá - 

Sigue los acontecimientos del juego 5 de la Serie Final del Béisbol Juvenil 2024 entre Panamá Metro y Coclé desde el Estadio Rod Carew.

9na Alta / Panamá Metro 6-11 Coclé

Azcárate falla con rodado a la tercera base.

Castillo se poncha.

Rivera pega hit al central.

Beitia se poncha.

8va Baja / Panamá Metro 6-11 Coclé

Lezcano pega línea de hit al central.

Ramos se poncha.

Vallarino conecta hit al central y Rivera retira en tercera a Lezcano.

Guerra se poncha.

8va Alta / Panamá Metro 6-11 Coclé

Rivera falla con rodado a la segunda base.

Bolívar con hit al derecho.

Escobar falla con elevado al derecho.

McClean falla con elevado al segunda base.

7ma Baja / Panamá Metro 6-11 Coclé

Escudero se embaza con base por bolas.

Acosta recibe base por bolas.

Bernal conecta doble al izquierdo y Escudero anota.

Lezcano batea hit al central y trae la quinta carrera.

Torres a primera tras base por bolas.

Vallarino recibe base por bolas y Coclé empata el partido.

Guerra con imparable al central para traer la carrera que le da la vuelta al marcador.

Shirlei con rodado a tercera, Bolívar tira mal a tercera y las bases se vacían.

Sánchez falla con elevado al derecho.

Escudero falla con elevado de foul al tercera base.

Acosta pega línea de hit productiva al central.

Elevado al central de Bernal.

7ma Alta / Panamá Metro 6-3 Coclé

Escobar batea hit al central.

McClean pega hit con batazo corto al jardín central.

Aparicio recibe base por bolas.

Arosemena pega hit y trae dos al plato.

Reluz se poncha.

Beitia se poncha.

Hernández falla con elevado al jardín derecho.

6ta Baja / Panamá Metro 4-3 Coclé

Bernal pega hit al izquierdo.

Lezcano se embaza con toque por tercera base.

Torres avanza a los corredores con toque de sacrificio.

Vallarino falla con elevado a la primera base.

Guerra con rodado al tercera base pero Bolívar tira mal a primera y anota Coclé.

Shirlei recibe base por bolas.

Sánchez falla con elevado al jardín central.

6ta Alta / Panamá Metro 4-2 Coclé

Aparicio es golpeado.

Arosemena conecta un doble entre el izquierdo y el central.

Reluz conecta imparable productor al jardín derecho.

Beitia pega hit por la línea de tercera para remolcar una carrera, luego Reluz fue puesto fuera en el home.

Hernández es dominado con rodado al campo corto.

Rivera con línea al jardín central que se le escapa a Sánchez y anotó Beitia.

Bolívar falla con elevado al izquierdo.

5ta Baja / Panamá Metro 1-2 Coclé

Sánchez falla con elevado al jardín al izquierdo.

Escudero falla con rodado a la primera base.

Acosta falla con elevado al izquierdo.

5ta Alta / Panamá Metro 1-2 Coclé

Bolívar falla con elevado a la primera base.

Escobar falla con elevado al jardín derecho.

McClean falla con rodado a la tercera base.

4ra Baja / Panamá Metro 1-2 Coclé

Vallarino falla con línea a la tercera base.

Guerra se poncha.

Gill se poncha.

4ra Alta / Panamá Metro 1-2 Coclé

Arosemena llega a primera por base por bolas.

Reluz es puesto out luego de una gran atrapada de Sánchez.

Beitia falla con línea fuerte a las manos del jardinero Guerra en el derecho.

Hernández conecta doble productor y Arosemena anota.

Rivera se poncha.

3ra Baja / Panamá Metro 0-2 Coclé

Acosta falla con rodado al campo corto.

Bernal falla con elevado al central.

Base por bolas para Lezcano que luego se va a segunda por lanzamiento descontrolado.

Torres se poncha.

3ra Alta / Panamá Metro 0-2 Coclé

Rivera recibe base por bolas.

Bolívar falla con elevado al campo corto.

Escobar llega a primera por base por bolas.

McClean falla con elevado al campo corto.

Aparicio falla con elevado al izquierdo.

2da Baja / Panamá Metro 0-2 Coclé

Gill falla con toque sorpresa cuando Arosemena lo retira con el tiro a primera.

Sánchez falla con rodado al campo corto.

Escudero se embaza con base por bolas.

Escudero intenta robarse la base, Arosemena tira mal a segunda, Rivera desde el central retira a Escudero en el home.

2da Alta / Panamá Metro 0-2 Coclé

Reluz conecta un fuerte batazo pero Vallarino la captura en el izquierdo.

Beitia falla con rodado al segunda base.

Hernández se poncha tirándole.

1ra Baja / Panamá Metro 0-2 Coclé

McClean pierde la pelota en los jardines y Escudero llega a segunda.

Acosta toca la pelota y Bolívar comete error en el tiro. Escudero anota y Acosta llega a tercera.

Se le escapa la pelota al receptor y Acosta anota.

Bernal falla con rodado a segunda base.

Lezcano es golpeado y llega a primera.

Torres batea por tercera, Bolívar tira a segunda pero Reluz no puede controlar.

Vallarino falla con infild fly a segunda.

Guerra se poncha.

1ra Alta / Panamá Metro 0-0 Coclé

Jael Escobar se embaza con imparable al cuadro pero luego Israel Guerrero lo sorprende al tirar a primera.

McClean se embaza con base por bolas.

Aparicio falla con elevado a la primera base.

Arosemena falla con selección en segunda.

PLAY BALL / Inicia el partido entre Panamá Metro y Coclé

Alineación de Coclé

  1. Luis Escudero - CC
  2. Ricardo Acosta - 2B
  3. José Bernal - R
  4. Roderick Lezcano - 1B
  5. Diego Torres - 3B
  6. Raúl Vallarino - JI
  7. Nelson Guerra - JD
  8. Jusafath Gill - BD
  9. Aníbal Sánchez - JC

Israel Guerrero - Lanzador

Alineación de Panamá Metro

  1. Jael Escobar - JD
  2. Alan McClean - CC
  3. José Aparicio - 1B
  4. Pablo Arosemena - R
  5. Omar Reluz - 2B
  6. Jorge Beitia - JI
  7. Ian Hernández - BD
  8. Luis Rivera - JC
  9. Eduardo Bolívar - 3B

Roberto Domínguez - Lanzador

