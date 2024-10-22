EN VIVO

Champions League

Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 3

Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 3
Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 3FOTO: Thomas COEX / AFP
Champions League - 

Sigue en vivo la tabla de posiciones en la jornada 3 de la fase liga de la temporada 2024-2025 en la UEFA Champions League.

En la búsqueda de la clasificación a los octavos de final, los equipos iniciaron la jornada 3 de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League.

Live Blog Post

EN VIVO TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE JORNADA 3

Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos

  1. Aston Villa 3-9
  2. Liverpool 3-9
  3. Manchester City 3-7
  4. Mónaco 3-7
  5. Stade Brestois 3-7
  6. Bayer Leverkusen 3-7
  7. Inter 3-7
  8. Sporting Lisboa 3-7
  9. Arsenal 3-7
  10. FC Barcelona 3-6
  11. Borussia Dortmund 3-6
  12. Real Madrid 3-6
  13. Benfica 3-6
  14. Juventus 3--6
  15. Lille 3-6
  16. Feyenoord 3-6
  17. Atalanta 3-5
  18. Stuttgart 3-4
  19. PSG 3-4
  20. Celtic 3-4
  21. Sparta Pagra 3-4
  22. Dinamo Zagreb 3-4
  23. Bayern Múnich 3-3
  24. Girona 3-3
  25. AC Milan 3-3
  26. Brujas 3-3
  27. Atlético de Madrid 3-3
  28. PSV 3-2
  29. Bolonia 3-1
  30. Shaktar Donestk 3-1
  31. RB Leipzig 3-0
  32. Sturm 3-0
  33. Estrella Roja 3-0
  34. RB Salzburg 3-0
  35. Young Boys 3-0
  36. Slovan Bratislava 3-0

En esta nota:
Seguir leyendo

Champions League: FC Barcelona golea al Bayern Múnich

FC Barcelona y Bayern Múnich anuncian sus alineaciones

Champions League: Así fue la victoria del FC Barcelona sobre el Bayern Múnich

Recomendadas

Últimas noticias