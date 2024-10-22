Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 3

EN VIVO TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE JORNADA 3
Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos
- Aston Villa 3-9
- Liverpool 3-9
- Manchester City 3-7
- Mónaco 3-7
- Stade Brestois 3-7
- Bayer Leverkusen 3-7
- Inter 3-7
- Sporting Lisboa 3-7
- Arsenal 3-7
- FC Barcelona 3-6
- Borussia Dortmund 3-6
- Real Madrid 3-6
- Benfica 3-6
- Juventus 3--6
- Lille 3-6
- Feyenoord 3-6
- Atalanta 3-5
- Stuttgart 3-4
- PSG 3-4
- Celtic 3-4
- Sparta Pagra 3-4
- Dinamo Zagreb 3-4
- Bayern Múnich 3-3
- Girona 3-3
- AC Milan 3-3
- Brujas 3-3
- Atlético de Madrid 3-3
- PSV 3-2
- Bolonia 3-1
- Shaktar Donestk 3-1
- RB Leipzig 3-0
- Sturm 3-0
- Estrella Roja 3-0
- RB Salzburg 3-0
- Young Boys 3-0
- Slovan Bratislava 3-0