Champions League: EN VIVO, tabla de posiciones de la jornada 6

Paul ELLIS / AFP
Sigue en vivo la tabla de posiciones en la jornada 6 de la fase liga de la temporada 2024-2025 en la UEFA Champions League.

En la búsqueda de la clasificación a los octavos de final, los equipos se enfrentan en la jornada 6 de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League. Repasa en vivo la tabla de posiciones tras las acciones de la jornada.

EN VIVO TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 6

Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos

  1. Liverpool 6-18
  2. Inter 6-14
  3. Stade Brestois 6-13
  4. FC Barcelona 5-12
  5. Borussia Dortmund 5-12
  6. Atalanta 6-12
  7. Bayern Múnich 6-12
  8. Bayer Leverkusen 6-11
  9. Aston Villa 6-11
  10. Sporting Lisboa 6-11
  11. Arsenal 5-10
  12. Mónaco 5-10
  13. Lille 5-10
  14. Benfica 5-9
  15. Atlético de Madrid 5-9
  16. AC Milan 5-9
  17. Celtic 6-9
  18. Manchester City 5-8
  19. PSV 6-8
  20. Juventus 5-8
  21. Brujas 6-8
  22. Dinamo Zagreb 6-8
  23. Real Madrid 6-7
  24. PSG 6-7
  25. Feyenoord 5-7
  26. Shakthar 6-4
  27. Stuttgart 5-4
  28. Sparta Praga 5-4
  29. Sturm 5-3
  30. Girona 6-3
  31. Estrella Roja 5-3
  32. Salzburg 6-3
  33. Leipzig 6-1
  34. Bolonia 5-1
  35. Slovan Bratislava 5-0
  36. Young Boys 5-0

