Champions League: EN VIVO, tabla de posiciones de la jornada 6

EN VIVO TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 6
Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos
- Liverpool 6-18
- Inter 6-14
- Stade Brestois 6-13
- FC Barcelona 5-12
- Borussia Dortmund 5-12
- Atalanta 6-12
- Bayern Múnich 6-12
- Bayer Leverkusen 6-11
- Aston Villa 6-11
- Sporting Lisboa 6-11
- Arsenal 5-10
- Mónaco 5-10
- Lille 5-10
- Benfica 5-9
- Atlético de Madrid 5-9
- AC Milan 5-9
- Celtic 6-9
- Manchester City 5-8
- PSV 6-8
- Juventus 5-8
- Brujas 6-8
- Dinamo Zagreb 6-8
- Real Madrid 6-7
- PSG 6-7
- Feyenoord 5-7
- Shakthar 6-4
- Stuttgart 5-4
- Sparta Praga 5-4
- Sturm 5-3
- Girona 6-3
- Estrella Roja 5-3
- Salzburg 6-3
- Leipzig 6-1
- Bolonia 5-1
- Slovan Bratislava 5-0
- Young Boys 5-0