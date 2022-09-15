FÚTBOL Fútbol Internacional -  15 de septiembre 2022 - 09:54hs

Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid: Fecha, hora y dónde ver en VIVO

En LaLiga se han enfrentado en 170 oportunidades, Real Madrid tiene 90 victorias, Átletico de Madrid 40 triunfos y han empatado en 40 ocasiones.

Real Madrid vs Átletico de Madrid: Fecha

Real Madrid vs Átletico de Madrid: Fecha, hora y dónde ver en VIVO.

Este domingo se realizará el "Derbi de Madrid" cuando el Real Madrid visite al Atlético de Madrid en la jornada 6 de LaLiga.

¿Cómo llega?

El Real Madrid es el líder de LaLiga con marca perfecta en 5 partidos. Han anotado 15 goles y recibido 5. Mientras tanto el Átletico de Madrid está en la séptima posición con 10 unidades (3 victorias, 1 derrota, 1 empate). Los "blancos" vencieron en la última fecha al Mallorca 4-1 con goles de (Federico Valverde, Vinícius JR, Rodrygo y Antonio Rudiger). Y los "colchoneros" vencieron 4-1 al Celta de Vigo gracias a los tantos de Ángel Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco y un autogol de Unai Núñez.

Enfrentamientos

En LaLiga se han enfrentado en 170 oportunidades, Real Madrid tiene 90 victorias, Átletico de Madrid 40 triunfos y han empatado en 40 ocasiones.

FECHA, HORA Y DÓNDE VER EN VIVO EL REAL MADRID VS ÁTLETICO DE MADRID EN LALIGA

Fecha: Domingo 18 de septiembre

Hora: 2:00 P.M.

Lugar: Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Dónde ver en VIVO: Direc TV Sports, Sky Sports, DAZN LaLiga y LaLiga TV

En esta nota:
Seguir leyendo

Así sale el Real Madrid para el Derbi vs Atlético de Madrid

Presidente del Atlético quiere que Vinícius Jr le enseñe a bailar samba

Karim Benzema es baja del Real Madrid para el derbi

Recomendadas

Últimas noticias