Balón de Oro 2022: En VIVO gala de premiación

Ya inicia la gala del Balón de Oro 2022, donde en su edición 66, la revista France Football premiará al mejor jugador de la temporada.

Ya estamos en vivo con la gala del Balón de Oro 2022, que en esta oportundiad celebra su edición número 66, premio que entrega la prestigiosa revista francesa France Football.

Una preselección de 30 jugadores y 20 jugadoras fue establecida por un comité, compuesto por periodistas de France Football y L'Equipe, además de la leyenda marfileña Didier Drogba.

Además de los Balones de Oro masculino y femenino, la gala ofrecerá otras recompensas.

El Trofeo Kopa se entrega al mejor jugador Sub-21 del curso. Kylian Mbappé ganó la primera edición en 2018 y Pedri la última en 2021.

Para el mejor portero se otorgará el Trofeo Yashin, con Gianluigi Donnarumma con el vigente ganador.

Una nueva recompensa, el Trofeo Sócrates, se otorgará a un jugador o jugadora comprometido en proyectos sociales y solidarios.

El mejor goleador también tiene un premio (trofeo Gerd Müller), así como el mejor club del curso.

Puesto 11

Heung-Min Son

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582051342872637441
Se acerca la hora

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582049526453788675
Puesto 12

Riyad Mahrez

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582047807472816128
Puesto 13

Sébastien Haller

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582046864236347401
Puestos 14

Rafael Leao y Fabinho

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582045916080795649
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582045888305692677
Puesto 16

Virgil van Dijk

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582038510332059648
Puestos 17

Luis Díaz, Dusan Vlahovic y Casemiro

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582037809707503616
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582037782544797697
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582037742963171329
Puesto 20

Cristiano Ronaldo

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582037441380487168
Puesto 21

Karry Kane

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582032238404808706
Puestos 22

Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Tren Alexander - Arnold.

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582036344960077826
Puestos 25 - Comienza la cuenta regresiva

Nominados al Balón de oro Masculino

Darwin Núñez, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Mike Maignan y Joshua Kimmich aparecen en el puesto 25 del Balón de Oro 2022.

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026579990917120
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026538572140544
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026462680715267
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026413774733313
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026346456559617
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026282295914502

