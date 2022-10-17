Balón de Oro 2022: En VIVO gala de premiación

Ya estamos en vivo con la gala del Balón de Oro 2022, que en esta oportundiad celebra su edición número 66, premio que entrega la prestigiosa revista francesa France Football.
Además de los Balones de Oro masculino y femenino, la gala ofrecerá otras recompensas.
El Trofeo Kopa se entrega al mejor jugador Sub-21 del curso. Kylian Mbappé ganó la primera edición en 2018 y Pedri la última en 2021.
Para el mejor portero se otorgará el Trofeo Yashin, con Gianluigi Donnarumma con el vigente ganador.
Una nueva recompensa, el Trofeo Sócrates, se otorgará a un jugador o jugadora comprometido en proyectos sociales y solidarios.
El mejor goleador también tiene un premio (trofeo Gerd Müller), así como el mejor club del curso.
Puesto 11
Heung-Min Son
Ranked at the 11st place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Sonny7@SpursOfficial#ballondor pic.twitter.com/XaPE0mhsey— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Se acerca la hora
¿Quiénes estarán en el TOP 3?#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/shxAKEAZi0— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Puesto 12
Riyad Mahrez
Ranked at the 12nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Mahrez22@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/vRSAEy6EPC— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 13
Sébastien Haller
Ranked at the 13rd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @HallerSeb@BVB#ballondor pic.twitter.com/dJFFvm99U2— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puestos 14
Rafael Leao y Fabinho
Equally ranked at the 14th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @_fabinhotavares@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/0MSqwhGwh5— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 14th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @RafaeLeao7@acmilan#ballondor pic.twitter.com/p4T8zo956u— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 16
Virgil van Dijk
Ranked at the 16th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @VirgilvDijk@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/7GhrIAma9S— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puestos 17
Luis Díaz, Dusan Vlahovic y Casemiro
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Casemiro@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/hRIb93lQh7— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! Dušan Vlahovi@juventusfc#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Fy1IVWpgKi— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @LuisFDiaz19@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/sIFQIEeuRt— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 20
ÓCristiano Ronaldo se quedó en la posición número 20 en el #BallonDor #FutbolRPC pic.twitter.com/tzWwg0132x— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Puesto 21
Karry Kane
Ranked at the 21st place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @HKane@SpursOfficial#ballondor pic.twitter.com/kkwe90Y1vd— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puestos 22
Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Tren Alexander - Arnold.
¡PUESTO 22!Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden y Trent Alexander-Arnold, con un triple empate en el #BallonDor#FutbolRPC pic.twitter.com/bsg98kjvAN— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Puestos 25 - Comienza la cuenta regresiva
Nominados al Balón de oro Masculino
Darwin Núñez, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Mike Maignan y Joshua Kimmich aparecen en el puesto 25 del Balón de Oro 2022.
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! Joshua Kimmich@FCBayern#ballondor pic.twitter.com/oUvrScjF1K— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @mmseize@acmilan#ballondor pic.twitter.com/oG9grXtLJk— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @ToniRuediger@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/1pi9KWck8J— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! João Cancelo@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Ydehu5qOoH— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @c_nk97@RBLeipzig#ballondor pic.twitter.com/rC6k5MZiQM— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Darwinn99@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/vIImhsI3db— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022