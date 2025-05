Serie A: El Napoli y el Inter de Milán se juegan el título en la última jornada

Napoli head into the final Serie A match day with a one-point lead over Inter. But the penultimate day was wild



HT—Inter 1-0 Lazio and Parma 0-0 Napoli

72’—Lazio equalize

80’—Inter take 2-1 lead

88’—Inzaghi sent off

90’—Penalty to Lazio who equalize again

90+1’—Conte sent off… pic.twitter.com/rbqpjoSpyR