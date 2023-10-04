Champions League: Tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 2 

Culminada la jornada 2 de la Champions League, repasamos los resultados y clasificaciones del torneo europeo.
Bayern Múnich (GER) 2 Musiala (67), Tel (83)
Manchester United (ENG) 2 Höjlund (17, 67)
Galatasaray (TUR) 3 Zaha (23), Aktürkoglu (71), Icardi (81)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayern Múnich 6 2 2 0 0 6 4
2. Galatasaray 4 2 1 1 0 5 4
3. FC Copenhague 1 2 0 1 1 3 4
4. Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2 5 7
Grupo B
Martes, 3 de octubre
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 2 L. de Jong (86 de penal), Teze (90+5)
Sevilla (ESP) 2 Gudelj (68), En-Nesyri (87)
Lens (FRA) 2 Thomasson (25), Wahi (69)
Arsenal (ENG) 1 Gabriel Jesus (14)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Lens 4 2 1 1 0 3 2
2. Arsenal 3 2 1 0 1 5 2
3. Sevilla 2 2 0 2 0 3 3
4. PSV Eindhoven 1 2 0 1 1 2 6
Grupo C
Martes, 3 de octubre
Nápoles (ITA) 2 Østigård (19), Zielinski (54 de penal)
Real Madrid (ESP) 3 Vinícius Júnior (27), Bellingham (34), Meret (78 en contra)
Unión Berlín (GER) 2 Becker (30, 37)
Sporting de Braga (POR) 3 Niakate (41), Bruma (51), Castro (90+4)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Madrid 6 2 2 0 0 4 2
2. Nápoles 3 2 1 0 1 4 4
3. Sporting de Braga 3 2 1 0 1 4 4
4. Unión Berlín 0 2 0 0 2 2 4
Grupo D
Martes, 3 de octubre
Inter (ITA) 1 Thuram (62)
Benfica (POR) 0
Salzburgo (AUT) 0
Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 Oyarzabal (7), Méndez (27)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Sociedad 4 2 1 1 0 3 1
2. Inter 4 2 1 1 0 2 1
3. Salzburgo 3 2 1 0 1 2 2
4. Benfica 0 2 0 0 2 0 3
Grupo E
Miércoles, 4 de octubre
Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) 1 Furuhashi (12)
Lazio (ITA) 2 Pedro (90+5)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 3 Morata (12, 47), Griezmann (45+3) Feyenoord (NED) 2 Hermoso (7 en contra), Hancko (34)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Atlético de Madrid 4 2 1 1 0 4 3
2. Lazio 4 2 1 1 0 3 2
3. Feyenoord 3 2 1 0 1 4 3
4. Celtic de Glasgow 0 2 0 0 2 1 4
Grupo F
Miércoles, 4 de octubre
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 0
Milan (ITA) 0
Newcastle (ENG) 4 Almirón (17), Burn (39), Longstaff (50), Schär (90+1)
París SG (FRA) 1 L. Hernández (56)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Newcastle 4 2 1 1 0 4 1
2. París SG 3 2 1 0 1 3 4
3. Milan 2 2 0 2 0 0 0
4. Borussia Dortmund 1 2 0 1 1 0 2
Grupo G
Miércoles, 4 de octubre
Estrella Roja (SRB) 2 Ndiaye (35), Bukari (88)
Young Boys (SUI) 2 Ugrinic (48), Itten (61 de penal)
RB Leipzig (GER) 1 Openda (48)
Manchester City (ENG) 3 Foden (25), Álvarez (84), Doku (90+2)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Manchester City 6 2 2 0 0 6 2
2. RB Leipzig 3 2 1 0 1 4 4
3. Young Boys 1 2 0 1 1 3 5
4. Estrella Roja 1 2 0 1 1 3 5
Grupo H
Miércoles, 4 de octubre
Oporto (POR) 0
FC Barcelona (ESP) 1 Torres (45+1)
Royal Antwerp (BEL) 2 Muja (3), Balikwisha (33)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 3 Sikan (48, 76), Rakitskiy (71)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Barcelona 6 2 2 0 0 6 0
2. Oporto 3 2 1 0 1 3 2
3. Shakhtar Donetsk 3 2 1 0 1 4 5
4. Royal Antwerp 0 2 0 0 2 2 8