Champions League: Tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 2

Culminada la jornada 2 de la fase de grupos de la Champions League, repasa los resultados y tabla de posiciones.

Culminada la jornada 2 de la Champions League, repasamos los resultados y clasificaciones del torneo europeo.

Resultados y Clasificaciones

Grupo A

Martes, 3 de octubre

FC Copenhague (DEN) 1 Lerager (55)

Bayern Múnich (GER) 2 Musiala (67), Tel (83)

Manchester United (ENG) 2 Höjlund (17, 67)

Galatasaray (TUR) 3 Zaha (23), Aktürkoglu (71), Icardi (81)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayern Múnich 6 2 2 0 0 6 4

2. Galatasaray 4 2 1 1 0 5 4

3. FC Copenhague 1 2 0 1 1 3 4

4. Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2 5 7

Grupo B

Martes, 3 de octubre

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 2 L. de Jong (86 de penal), Teze (90+5)

Sevilla (ESP) 2 Gudelj (68), En-Nesyri (87)

Lens (FRA) 2 Thomasson (25), Wahi (69)

Arsenal (ENG) 1 Gabriel Jesus (14)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Lens 4 2 1 1 0 3 2

2. Arsenal 3 2 1 0 1 5 2

3. Sevilla 2 2 0 2 0 3 3

4. PSV Eindhoven 1 2 0 1 1 2 6

Grupo C

Martes, 3 de octubre

Nápoles (ITA) 2 Østigård (19), Zielinski (54 de penal)

Real Madrid (ESP) 3 Vinícius Júnior (27), Bellingham (34), Meret (78 en contra)

Unión Berlín (GER) 2 Becker (30, 37)

Sporting de Braga (POR) 3 Niakate (41), Bruma (51), Castro (90+4)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Madrid 6 2 2 0 0 4 2

2. Nápoles 3 2 1 0 1 4 4

3. Sporting de Braga 3 2 1 0 1 4 4

4. Unión Berlín 0 2 0 0 2 2 4

Grupo D

Martes, 3 de octubre

Inter (ITA) 1 Thuram (62)

Benfica (POR) 0

Salzburgo (AUT) 0

Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 Oyarzabal (7), Méndez (27)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Sociedad 4 2 1 1 0 3 1

2. Inter 4 2 1 1 0 2 1

3. Salzburgo 3 2 1 0 1 2 2

4. Benfica 0 2 0 0 2 0 3

Grupo E

Miércoles, 4 de octubre

Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) 1 Furuhashi (12)

Lazio (ITA) 2 Pedro (90+5)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 3 Morata (12, 47), Griezmann (45+3) Feyenoord (NED) 2 Hermoso (7 en contra), Hancko (34)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Atlético de Madrid 4 2 1 1 0 4 3

2. Lazio 4 2 1 1 0 3 2

3. Feyenoord 3 2 1 0 1 4 3

4. Celtic de Glasgow 0 2 0 0 2 1 4

Grupo F

Miércoles, 4 de octubre

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 0

Milan (ITA) 0

Newcastle (ENG) 4 Almirón (17), Burn (39), Longstaff (50), Schär (90+1)

París SG (FRA) 1 L. Hernández (56)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Newcastle 4 2 1 1 0 4 1

2. París SG 3 2 1 0 1 3 4

3. Milan 2 2 0 2 0 0 0

4. Borussia Dortmund 1 2 0 1 1 0 2

Grupo G

Miércoles, 4 de octubre

Estrella Roja (SRB) 2 Ndiaye (35), Bukari (88)

Young Boys (SUI) 2 Ugrinic (48), Itten (61 de penal)

RB Leipzig (GER) 1 Openda (48)

Manchester City (ENG) 3 Foden (25), Álvarez (84), Doku (90+2)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Manchester City 6 2 2 0 0 6 2

2. RB Leipzig 3 2 1 0 1 4 4

3. Young Boys 1 2 0 1 1 3 5

4. Estrella Roja 1 2 0 1 1 3 5

Grupo H

Miércoles, 4 de octubre

Oporto (POR) 0

FC Barcelona (ESP) 1 Torres (45+1)

Royal Antwerp (BEL) 2 Muja (3), Balikwisha (33)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 3 Sikan (48, 76), Rakitskiy (71)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Barcelona 6 2 2 0 0 6 0

2. Oporto 3 2 1 0 1 3 2

3. Shakhtar Donetsk 3 2 1 0 1 4 5

4. Royal Antwerp 0 2 0 0 2 2 8

