Los The Best FIFA Football Awards™, que se celebrarán por sexta vez este 17 de enero de 2022, honran anualmente a los miembros más destacados del deporte más popular del mundo.
En la temporada 2020-2021, 'Lewy' hizo historia en la Bundesliga al firmar 41 tantos en ese curso (con 29 partidos disputados). Un gol más que el anterior récord en una misma campaña de la liga alemana, que ostentó Gerd Müller durante medio siglo.
¡EL MEJOR!— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) January 17, 2022
Robert Lewandowski gana por segundo año consecutivo el Premio #TheBest de la FIFA a Mejor Jugador del Año.
El polaco fue elegido por encima de Messi y Salah.#FutbolRPC pic.twitter.com/7WqKjKSX2Y
El The Best FIFA 2021, el gran goleador polaco
The Best FIFA Men's Player! Many congratulations, Lewy! #TheBest #MiaSanMia @lewy_official pic.twitter.com/b2QBl1Q5i6— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 17, 2022
Robert Lewandowski The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2021
#TheBest FIFA Men’s Player Award 2021 goes to #RobertLewandowski! Fans, players, coaches and journalists have spoken, naming @lewy_official as #TheBest! pic.twitter.com/21hfIDR3rI— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
Alexia Putellas, The Best FIFA jugadora Femenina del año 2021
The Best in the World #TheBest FIFA Women’s Player Award 2021 goes to @alexiaputellas!| #AlexiaPutellas pic.twitter.com/bS8GAApgAZ— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022
El destacado XI masculino del FIFA FIFPRO
THIS is the 2021 Men’s FIFA FIFPRO #World11By the players, for the players.@FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/i0dYe7KUwI— FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) January 17, 2022
El Once del FIFA FIFPRO Femenino 2021 en la ceremonia del The Best
THIS is the 2021 Women’s FIFA FIFPRO #World11By the players, for the players.@FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/710e5SqqOK— FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) January 17, 2022
El FIFA Fan Award 2021 es para los fanáticos de Dinamarca y Finlandia
The FIFA Fan Award 2021 goes to Denmark and Finland fans!pic.twitter.com/POobYKjdbW— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
Los mejores entrenadores en el The Best FIFA son los del Cheslea
¡Chelsea tiene a los mejores técnicos del año! Emma Hayes y Thomas Tuchel se llevan el reconocimiento de Mejores Entrenadores del 2021 en los Premios #TheBest de la FIFA.#FutbolRPC pic.twitter.com/7RWAQFhaZY— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) January 17, 2022
Thomas Tuchel es el The Best FIFA entrenador masculino de FIFA 2021, con un increíble año con el equipo ingles del Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
Emma Hayes, del Chelsea Chelsea Women FC ganadora del premio The Best FIFA Entrenadora Femenina de la FIFA 2021
Impacting the game Congratulations to @emmahayes1, #TheBest FIFA Women’s Coach 2021! pic.twitter.com/kv0z4jAadL— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022
Cuerpo médico, técnico y colaboradores de Dinamarca reciben el reconocimiento por el Fair Play en los premios FIFA The Best
Denmark National Team, Danish Medical Team and Staff have won the FIFA Fair Play 2021 Awardpic.twitter.com/LcgCaTcxwp— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
El premio FIFA The Best Puskás lo gana Erik Lamela por su sensacional gol contra el Arsenal
The FIFA #Puskás Award goes to @ErikLamela for his sensational goal for @SpursOfficial v Arsenal! A strike worthy of being called #TheBest— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
El premio The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021 es para Edouard Mendy
#TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
Christiane Endler, Portera Femenino FIFA 2021
Earned it Congratulations to @TIANEendler! #TheBest FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2021. pic.twitter.com/vLvQVUs4y7— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022
Christine Sinclair, futbolista canadiense está siendo homenajeada en los premios FIFA The Best
¡Reconocimiento especial! La leyenda canadiense Christine Sinclair recibe el #TheBest FIFA Special Award por su impresionante carrera profesional siendo la máxima goleadora a nivel de selecciones (188) y pieza clave en el Oro Olímpico conseguido en Tokio.#FutbolRPC pic.twitter.com/IcBcdMJUgy— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) January 17, 2022
Robert Lewandowski (Polonia / FC Bayern München), Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain), Mohamed Salah (Egipto / Liverpool FC) entre los nominados a los The Best.
TONIGHT! Don’t miss #TheBest FIFA Football Awards at 7pm CET Watch LIVE on the FIFA YouTube channel as we discover which of these stars are crowned #TheBest: https://t.co/jntjepgEYn pic.twitter.com/hUGZyWr2Z2— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022