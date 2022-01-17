Fútbol Fútbol Internacional -  17 de enero 2022 - 12:54hs

Robert Lewandowski, The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2021

Ceremonia de entrega de los premios The Best FIFA Football Awards, premios se otorgan a los jugadores destacados en el fútbol femenino y masculino.

Robert Lewandowski



Los The Best FIFA Football Awards™, que se celebrarán por sexta vez este 17 de enero de 2022, honran anualmente a los miembros más destacados del deporte más popular del mundo.

El goleador polaco del Bayern Múnich Robert Lewandowski conquistó el premio The Best FIFA al mejor futbolista de 2021, otorgado por la FIFA en una especial ceremonia virtual desde Zúrich.

En la temporada 2020-2021, 'Lewy' hizo historia en la Bundesliga al firmar 41 tantos en ese curso (con 29 partidos disputados). Un gol más que el anterior récord en una misma campaña de la liga alemana, que ostentó Gerd Müller durante medio siglo.

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1483157186155094021

El The Best FIFA 2021, el gran goleador polaco

https://twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1483157238902665220

Robert Lewandowski The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2021

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1483156714262302733

Alexia Putellas, The Best FIFA jugadora Femenina del año 2021

https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC/status/1483155686754328576
El destacado XI masculino del FIFA FIFPRO

https://twitter.com/FIFPRO/status/1483153532324823053

El Once del FIFA FIFPRO Femenino 2021 en la ceremonia del The Best

https://twitter.com/FIFPRO/status/1483151789092487174
El FIFA Fan Award 2021 es para los fanáticos de Dinamarca y Finlandia

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1483149887826972685
Los mejores entrenadores en el The Best FIFA son los del Cheslea

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1483149091991441414

Thomas Tuchel es el The Best FIFA entrenador masculino de FIFA 2021, con un increíble año con el equipo ingles del Chelsea

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1483148457753858050
Emma Hayes, del Chelsea Chelsea Women FC ganadora del premio The Best FIFA Entrenadora Femenina de la FIFA 2021

https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC/status/1483147081422356488
Cuerpo médico, técnico y colaboradores de Dinamarca reciben el reconocimiento por el Fair Play en los premios FIFA The Best

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1483146475827781634

El premio FIFA The Best Puskás lo gana Erik Lamela por su sensacional gol contra el Arsenal

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1483144348095205385

El premio The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021 es para Edouard Mendy

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1483142490572079111
Christiane Endler, Portera Femenino FIFA 2021

https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC/status/1483141473851920384

Christine Sinclair, futbolista canadiense está siendo homenajeada en los premios FIFA The Best

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1483141098616852483
¿Quién será coronado The Best en el mundo? Estamos a punto de descubrir quien será el ganador del premio

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1483133669091033091

Robert Lewandowski (Polonia / FC Bayern München), Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain), Mohamed Salah (Egipto / Liverpool FC) entre los nominados a los The Best.

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1483094525719494662

