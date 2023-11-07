Champions League: Partidos para el miércoles 8 de noviembre

Programa (en hora panameña) del miércoles de la cuarta jornada de la Champions League y clasificaciones.
Grupo A
3:00 pm FC Copenhague - Manchester United
3:00 pm Bayern Múnich - Galatasaray
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayern Múnich 9 3 3 0 0 9 5
2. Galatasaray 4 3 1 1 1 6 7
3. Machester United 3 3 1 0 2 6 7
4. FC Copenhague 1 3 0 1 2 3 5
Grupo B
3:00 pm Arsenal - Sevilla
3:00 pm PSV Eindhoven - Lens
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Arsenal 6 3 2 0 1 7 3
2. Lens 5 3 1 2 0 4 3
3. Sevilla 2 3 0 2 1 4 5
4. PSV Eindhoven 2 3 0 2 1 3 7
Grupo C
12:45 pm Nápoles - Unión Berlín
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Madrid 9 3 3 0 0 6 3
2. Nápoles 6 3 2 0 1 5 4
3. Sporting de Braga 3 3 1 0 2 5 6
4. Unión Berlín 0 3 0 0 3 2 5
Grupo D
12:45 pm Real Sociedad - Benfica
3:00 pm Salzburgo - Inter
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Sociedad 7 3 2 1 0 4 1
2. Inter 7 3 2 1 0 4 2
3. Salzburgo 3 3 1 0 2 3 4
4. Benfica 0 3 0 0 3 0 4