Champions League: Partidos para el miércoles 8 de noviembre

Sigue la jornada 4 de la UEFA Champions League y este es el calendario de partidos para este miércoles.

Programa (en hora panameña) del miércoles de la cuarta jornada de la Champions League y clasificaciones.

Grupo A

3:00 pm FC Copenhague - Manchester United

3:00 pm Bayern Múnich - Galatasaray

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayern Múnich 9 3 3 0 0 9 5

2. Galatasaray 4 3 1 1 1 6 7

3. Machester United 3 3 1 0 2 6 7

4. FC Copenhague 1 3 0 1 2 3 5

Grupo B

3:00 pm Arsenal - Sevilla

3:00 pm PSV Eindhoven - Lens

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Arsenal 6 3 2 0 1 7 3

2. Lens 5 3 1 2 0 4 3

3. Sevilla 2 3 0 2 1 4 5

4. PSV Eindhoven 2 3 0 2 1 3 7

Grupo C

12:45 pm Nápoles - Unión Berlín

3:00 pm Real Madrid - Braga

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Madrid 9 3 3 0 0 6 3

2. Nápoles 6 3 2 0 1 5 4

3. Sporting de Braga 3 3 1 0 2 5 6

4. Unión Berlín 0 3 0 0 3 2 5

Grupo D

12:45 pm Real Sociedad - Benfica

3:00 pm Salzburgo - Inter

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Sociedad 7 3 2 1 0 4 1

2. Inter 7 3 2 1 0 4 2

3. Salzburgo 3 3 1 0 2 3 4

4. Benfica 0 3 0 0 3 0 4

