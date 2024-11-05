EN VIVO

Champions League: EN VIVO, tabla de posiciones en la jornada 4

Foto: LLUIS GENE / AFP
Sigue en vivo la tabla de posiciones en la jornada 4 de la fase liga de la temporada 2024-2025 en la UEFA Champions League.

En la búsqueda de la clasificación a los octavos de final, los equipos se enfrentan en la jornada 4 de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League.

Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos

  1. Aston Villa 3-9
  2. Liverpool 4-9
  3. Manchester City 4-7
  4. Mónaco 4-7
  5. Stade Brestois 3-7
  6. Bayer Leverkusen 4-7
  7. Inter 3-7
  8. Sporting Lisboa 4-7
  9. Arsenal 3-7
  10. Dinamo Zagreb 4-7
  11. FC Barcelona 3-6
  12. Borussia Dortmund 4-6
  13. Real Madrid 4-6
  14. Benfica 3-6
  15. Juventus 4--6
  16. Lille 4-6
  17. Feyenoord 3-6
  18. Atalanta 3-5
  19. PSV 4-5
  20. Stuttgart 3-4
  21. PSG 3-4
  22. Celtic 4-4
  23. Sparta Praga 3-4
  24. Bayern Múnich 3-3
  25. AC Milan 4-3
  26. Girona 4-3
  27. Brujas 3-3
  28. Atlético de Madrid 3-3
  29. Bolonia 4-1
  30. Shaktar Donestk 3-1
  31. RB Leipzig 4-0
  32. Sturm 4-0
  33. Estrella Roja 3-0
  34. RB Salzburg 3-0
  35. Young Boys 3-0
  36. Slovan Bratislava 4-0

