Champions League: EN VIVO, tabla de posiciones en la jornada 4

EN VIVO TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE JORNADA 4
Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos
- Aston Villa 3-9
- Liverpool 4-9
- Manchester City 4-7
- Mónaco 4-7
- Stade Brestois 3-7
- Bayer Leverkusen 4-7
- Inter 3-7
- Sporting Lisboa 4-7
- Arsenal 3-7
- Dinamo Zagreb 4-7
- FC Barcelona 3-6
- Borussia Dortmund 4-6
- Real Madrid 4-6
- Benfica 3-6
- Juventus 4--6
- Lille 4-6
- Feyenoord 3-6
- Atalanta 3-5
- PSV 4-5
- Stuttgart 3-4
- PSG 3-4
- Celtic 4-4
- Sparta Praga 3-4
- Bayern Múnich 3-3
- AC Milan 4-3
- Girona 4-3
- Brujas 3-3
- Atlético de Madrid 3-3
- Bolonia 4-1
- Shaktar Donestk 3-1
- RB Leipzig 4-0
- Sturm 4-0
- Estrella Roja 3-0
- RB Salzburg 3-0
- Young Boys 3-0
- Slovan Bratislava 4-0