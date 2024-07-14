Copa América 2024: Imágenes de los incidentes previo a la final entre Argentina y Colombia

La final de la Copa América 2024 se ha retrasado debido incidentes en la entrada hacia el estadio Hard Rock Stadium para el encuentro entre la Selección de Argentina vs Colombia.
Imágenes de incidentes previos a la final de la Copa América 2024
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/DjMaRiiO/status/1812633424701665339&partner=&hide_thread=false
Se está liando pic.twitter.com/FE16tgXopV— DjMaRiiO (@DjMaRiiO) July 14, 2024
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/the_bonnfire/status/1812610621252194772&partner=&hide_thread=false
BREAKING: The gates at Hard Rock Stadium have been breached and scores of fans have begun streaming in for the 2024 #CopaAmerica final. Police are scrambling to try and stem the flow of people. pic.twitter.com/fkoMMYGk8K— Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) July 14, 2024
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/AlertaNews24/status/1812642965598179430&partner=&hide_thread=false
| URGENTE - COPA AMÉRICA 2024: pic.twitter.com/i5Tr4nct5f— Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) July 15, 2024
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/therealbuni/status/1812624865188266255&partner=&hide_thread=false
Los colombianos siguen tratando de colarse al Hard rock stadium— ElBuni (@therealbuni) July 14, 2024
A los policías yankis de pedo le dan las patas para agarrarlos sjjs pic.twitter.com/bfrLtBG9rs
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://twitter.com/UHN_Plus/status/1812619814940168606&partner=&hide_thread=false
| AHORA— UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) July 14, 2024
La hinchada colombiana en Miami despierta críticas mundiales, por su comportamiento durante el ingreso al estadio donde en minutos se jugará la final de la Copa América. pic.twitter.com/kBm6w6B6WA