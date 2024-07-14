| RPC TV Panamá
COPA AMÉRICA Copa América 2024 - 

Copa América 2024: Imágenes de los incidentes previo a la final entre Argentina y Colombia

La final de la Copa América 2024 se ha retrasado debido incidentes en la entrada hacia el estadio Hard Rock Stadium para el duelo entre la Selección de Argentina y Colombia.

La final de la Copa América 2024 se ha retrasado debido incidentes en la entrada hacia el estadio Hard Rock Stadium para el encuentro entre la Selección de Argentina vs Colombia.

La final entre la Selección de Argentina y Colombia con lamentables situaciones

Severos incidentes con aficionados se presentaron dos horas antes del inicio oficial del encuentro, cuando cientos de hinchas, principalmente colombianos, intentaron ingresar al estadio sin entradas y violando las puertas de acceso.

