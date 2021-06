Roberto Durán, la leyenda que llega a sus 70 años

38 yrs ago June 16: @robertoduranbox stops Davey Moore in 8, wins WBA 154lb title, @TheGarden NYC. On 32nd birthday, “Manos de Piedra” resurrects dead career & exorcises demons of “no mas,” dropping & destroying undefeated Moore before thunderous throng. 1983 Comeback of the Year pic.twitter.com/ZRfjWmmYNy