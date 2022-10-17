FÚTBOL Fútbol Internacional - 

Así fue la gala del Balón de Oro 2022

Ya inicia la gala del Balón de Oro 2022, donde en su edición 66, la revista France Football premiará al mejor jugador de la temporada.

Ya estamos en vivo con la gala del Balón de Oro 2022, que en esta oportundiad celebra su edición número 66, premio que entrega la prestigiosa revista francesa France Football.

Una preselección de 30 jugadores y 20 jugadoras fue establecida por un comité, compuesto por periodistas de France Football y L'Equipe, además de la leyenda marfileña Didier Drogba.

Además de los Balones de Oro masculino y femenino, la gala ofrecerá otras recompensas.

El Trofeo Kopa se entrega al mejor jugador Sub-21 del curso. Kylian Mbappé ganó la primera edición en 2018 y Pedri la última en 2021.

Para el mejor portero se otorgará el Trofeo Yashin, con Gianluigi Donnarumma con el vigente ganador.

Una nueva recompensa, el Trofeo Sócrates, se otorgará a un jugador o jugadora comprometido en proyectos sociales y solidarios.

El mejor goleador también tiene un premio (trofeo Gerd Müller), así como el mejor club del curso.

Live Blog Post

Balón de Oro 2022

Karim Benzema se lleva el premio a mejor jugador.

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582098641892028418
https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582098006077497345
Live Blog Post

Equipo del Año

Manchester City se lleva este galardón.

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582096043713662977
Live Blog Post

Trofeo Yashin

El arquero belga Thibaut Courtois se lleva el reconocimiento como mejor portero.

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582091804542791680
Live Blog Post

Puesto 5

Mohamed Salah

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582090903098826753
Live Blog Post

Puesto 6

Kylian Mbappé

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582090824988643328
Live Blog Post

Puesto 7

Thibaut Courtois

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582090732357419008
Live Blog Post

Trofeo Gerd Müller

Robert Lewandowski se lleva el premio al mejor goleador.

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582089543506792448
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582088915024252928
Live Blog Post

EMOTIVO

Andriy Shevchenko con un discurso emotivo sobre Ucrania.

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582084301352423427
Live Blog Post

Balón de Oro Femenino

Alexia Putellas se lleva el Balón de Oro Femenino por segundo año consecutivo.

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582084754219810817
https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582084565258375168
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582083979955830784
Live Blog Post

Trofeo Sócrates

Sadio Mané se llevó el Trofeo Sócrates por su ayuda social.

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582082876778037249
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582082237016600576
Live Blog Post

Puesto 8

Vinícius Jr

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582081511280345088
Live Blog Post

Puesto 9

Luka Modric

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582081503835525121
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582081109898440704
Live Blog Post

Puesto 10

Erling Haaland

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582081197647179776
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582080833091178496
Live Blog Post

Trofeo Kopa

Gavi es el ganador de este premio y es entregado por su compañero Pedri que estuvo acompañado de Ronaldo.

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582079826977906688
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582079771030491138
Live Blog Post

El detalle de Karim

Karim Benzema llegó a la gala con un traje inspirado en el rapero Tupac

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582072102848720897
Live Blog Post

Los más esperados

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582070447432400897
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582070043382534146
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582068839725948928
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582068820201521152
Live Blog Post

Karim Benzema y Thibaut Courtois rumbo a la gala

El francés y el belga llegan juntos al evento, se espera que ambos ganen sus respectivos nominaciones.

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582065162143428608
Live Blog Post

Comienzan a llegar parte de los nominados

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582068050823565312
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582067100515897344
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582062654507847681
Live Blog Post

EL TOP 10

Estos son los mejores 10 en el Balón de Oro 2022.

  • Robert Lewandowski
  • Mohamed Salah
  • Sadio Mané
  • Thibaut Courtois
  • Vinícius Jr
  • Karim Benzema
  • Luka Modric
  • Erling Haaland
  • Kevin De Bruyne
  • Kylian Mbappé
Live Blog Post

Inicia el Red Carpet

Distintas personalidades comienzan a llegar al evento.

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582061423567732738
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582061258051702784
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582058153205968897
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582057654742286336
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582057522973663235
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582057238763429891
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582056849477881857
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582054770805968898
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582054549505814528
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582052945134510080
Live Blog Post

Puesto 11

Heung-Min Son

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582051342872637441
Live Blog Post

Se acerca la hora

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582049526453788675
Live Blog Post

Puesto 12

Riyad Mahrez

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582047807472816128
Live Blog Post

Puesto 13

Sébastien Haller

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582046864236347401
Live Blog Post

Puestos 14

Rafael Leao y Fabinho

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582045916080795649
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582045888305692677
Live Blog Post

Puesto 16

Virgil van Dijk

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582038510332059648
Live Blog Post

Puestos 17

Luis Díaz, Dusan Vlahovic y Casemiro

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582037809707503616
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582037782544797697
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582037742963171329
Live Blog Post

Puesto 20

Cristiano Ronaldo

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582037441380487168
Live Blog Post

Puesto 21

Karry Kane

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582032238404808706
Live Blog Post

Puestos 22

Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Tren Alexander - Arnold.

https://twitter.com/deportes_rpc/status/1582036344960077826
Live Blog Post

Puestos 25 - Comienza la cuenta regresiva

Nominados al Balón de oro Masculino

Darwin Núñez, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Mike Maignan y Joshua Kimmich aparecen en el puesto 25 del Balón de Oro 2022.

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026579990917120
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026538572140544
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026462680715267
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026413774733313
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026346456559617
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582026282295914502

