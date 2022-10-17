Así fue la gala del Balón de Oro 2022 

Ya estamos en vivo con la gala del Balón de Oro 2022, que en esta oportundiad celebra su edición número 66, premio que entrega la prestigiosa revista francesa France Football.
Además de los Balones de Oro masculino y femenino, la gala ofrecerá otras recompensas.
El Trofeo Kopa se entrega al mejor jugador Sub-21 del curso. Kylian Mbappé ganó la primera edición en 2018 y Pedri la última en 2021.
Para el mejor portero se otorgará el Trofeo Yashin, con Gianluigi Donnarumma con el vigente ganador.
Una nueva recompensa, el Trofeo Sócrates, se otorgará a un jugador o jugadora comprometido en proyectos sociales y solidarios.
El mejor goleador también tiene un premio (trofeo Gerd Müller), así como el mejor club del curso.
Balón de Oro 2022
Karim Benzema se lleva el premio a mejor jugador.
Here is the image you've all been waiting for! Karim Benzema! #ballondor with @adidasFR pic.twitter.com/TJze0Km1s6— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
¡ Ó -!#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/87zVQ2B6R6— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Equipo del Año
Manchester City se lleva este galardón.
Manchester City is the club of the year! Congrats @ManCity #clubdelannée #ballondor pic.twitter.com/Xy7rFOiAka— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Trofeo Yashin
El arquero belga Thibaut Courtois se lleva el reconocimiento como mejor portero.
THIBAUT COURTOIS IS THE 2022 YACHINE TROPHY WINNER!@realmadrid#TrophéeYachine #balondor pic.twitter.com/llvIhMm1iz— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 5
Mohamed Salah
Ranked at the 5th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @MoSalah@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/6XX5W2Svia— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 6
Kylian Mbappé
Ranked at the 6th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @KMbappe@PSG_inside#ballondor pic.twitter.com/QBIrwNZRHN— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 7
Thibaut Courtois
Ranked at the 7th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @thibautcourtois@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/dIVZCBrldr— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Trofeo Gerd Müller
Robert Lewandowski se lleva el premio al mejor goleador.
¡Máximo goleador!Robert Lewandowski se lleva el premio MÜLLER de la temporada.#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/cVyJi8Pb8u— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Robert Lewandowski wins the Gerd Müller Award! The best striker of the year! Congrats @lewy_official! #trophéeGerdMuller #ballondor pic.twitter.com/H3FolGSQaH— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
EMOTIVO
Andriy Shevchenko con un discurso emotivo sobre Ucrania.
Chevtchenko got a message for all of us... #ballondor pic.twitter.com/kfKFZ6VRjQ— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Balón de Oro Femenino
Alexia Putellas se lleva el Balón de Oro Femenino por segundo año consecutivo.
The 2022 women’s Ballon d’Or complete ranking! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/QJLVZW6XjG— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
¡LA MEJOR DEL MUNDO!Alexia Putellas fue elegida como mejor jugadora de la temporada 2021-2022.Esta es la segunda vez y de manera consecutiva que se lleva el #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/GRB7wJusi2— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
BACK TO BACK WINNER! ALEXIA PUTELLAS IS THE 2022 WOMEN’S BALLON D’OR! @alexiaputellas@FCBfemeni#ballondor pic.twitter.com/dt483n5ioi— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Trofeo Sócrates
Sadio Mané se llevó el Trofeo Sócrates por su ayuda social.
¡PREMIO SÓCRATES!Sadio Mané se llevó el trofeo por su gran labor dentro y fuera de la cancha.#BallonDor #FutbolRPC pic.twitter.com/dLgMyvdItZ— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Sadio Mané wins the Socrates Award! #PrixSocrates with @peaceandsport#ballondor pic.twitter.com/9bEB2ammnW— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 8
Vinícius Jr
Ranked at the 8th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @vinijr@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/WkSzuhZn0p— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 9
Luka Modric
¡LUKITA!Luka Modric en la posición nueve en el #BallonDor #FutbolRPC pic.twitter.com/3PT7piwLme— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Ranked at the 9th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @lukamodric10@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/LS79dh5eZc— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 10
Erling Haaland
¡Posición !Erling Haaland fue elegido como el décimo en el #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/bREXIayOvC— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Ranked at the 10th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @ErlingHaaland@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/3kIyrrUFCD— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Trofeo Kopa
Gavi es el ganador de este premio y es entregado por su compañero Pedri que estuvo acompañado de Ronaldo.
¡GANADOR!Gavi se lleva el Trofeo Kopa como mejor jugador U21 de la temporada 2021-2022.#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/9Y5tDoCkry— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
The 2022 Kopa Trophy complete ranking! #trophéekopa #ballondor pic.twitter.com/3Eg0xyLHi6— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
El detalle de Karim
Karim Benzema llegó a la gala con un traje inspirado en el rapero Tupac
DETALLAZO Karim Benzema llegó a la gala del #BallonDor con un traje inspirado en el rapero Tupac Shakur.#FutboRPC pic.twitter.com/x8tLUZwQWk— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Los más esperados
Robert Lewandowski just arrived! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/1KFfnTLooW— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
.@KMbappe has arrived at the Theater of Chatelet with his dad #ballondor pic.twitter.com/L0WwpOGGvn— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Welcome to Paris, Mr Thibaut Courtois #ballondor pic.twitter.com/4SbWW8939I— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Karim, Karim, Karim…Karim Benzema is here! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/EYG0udOXhn— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Karim Benzema y Thibaut Courtois rumbo a la gala
El francés y el belga llegan juntos al evento, se espera que ambos ganen sus respectivos nominaciones.
¿Aquí estará el ganador?Karim Benzema y Thibaut Courtois listos ya para la gala.#BallonDor #FutbolRPC pic.twitter.com/3coUnCtouJ— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Comienzan a llegar parte de los nominados
Ronaldo Figo Speaking about idols?#ballondor pic.twitter.com/O8b0ojLg31— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
ZINÉDINE ZIDANE… what to say?! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/SdZVpIbC9p— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Christopher Nkunku is here in a city he knows very well! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/DUREtXnrOc— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
EL TOP 10
Estos son los mejores 10 en el Balón de Oro 2022.
- Robert Lewandowski
- Mohamed Salah
- Sadio Mané
- Thibaut Courtois
- Vinícius Jr
- Karim Benzema
- Luka Modric
- Erling Haaland
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Kylian Mbappé
Inicia el Red Carpet
Distintas personalidades comienzan a llegar al evento.
Welcome @edersonmoraes93 to Paris, nominated for the Yachine Trophy ! #ballondor #tropheeyachine pic.twitter.com/8v2hQhv8C0— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Welcome to Paris! Kevin De Bruyne and his family! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/ck82NlUYvD— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Chevtchenko #ballondor pic.twitter.com/O9f4OHbP7w— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Jean-Pierre Papin! The 1991 Ballon d'Or is here! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/j29kreFFGA— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
The 1994 world champion and PSG Legend Raï is on the red carpet at the Theater of Chatelet of Paris ! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/st6No323jL— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
OL Women squad is here #ballondor pic.twitter.com/a0e03xhe3y— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
It’s a special feeling! Ada Hegerberg, the first Women’s Ballon d’Or EVER!#ballondor pic.twitter.com/DKRLQA7fnD— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Sébastien Haller, ranked 13rd from this year! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/BWZColwgG4— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
@trinity_rodman : « I can't believe i was nominated for the Ballon d'Or »#ballondor pic.twitter.com/1yWT8yj0tP— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
@luvadepedreiro is on the red carpet for the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony ! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/SB9kDox59l— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 11
Heung-Min Son
Ranked at the 11st place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Sonny7@SpursOfficial#ballondor pic.twitter.com/XaPE0mhsey— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Se acerca la hora
¿Quiénes estarán en el TOP 3?#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/shxAKEAZi0— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Puesto 12
Riyad Mahrez
Ranked at the 12nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Mahrez22@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/vRSAEy6EPC— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 13
Sébastien Haller
Ranked at the 13rd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @HallerSeb@BVB#ballondor pic.twitter.com/dJFFvm99U2— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puestos 14
Rafael Leao y Fabinho
Equally ranked at the 14th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @_fabinhotavares@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/0MSqwhGwh5— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 14th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @RafaeLeao7@acmilan#ballondor pic.twitter.com/p4T8zo956u— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 16
Virgil van Dijk
Ranked at the 16th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @VirgilvDijk@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/7GhrIAma9S— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puestos 17
Luis Díaz, Dusan Vlahovic y Casemiro
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Casemiro@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/hRIb93lQh7— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! Dušan Vlahovi@juventusfc#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Fy1IVWpgKi— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @LuisFDiaz19@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/sIFQIEeuRt— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puesto 20
ÓCristiano Ronaldo se quedó en la posición número 20 en el #BallonDor #FutbolRPC pic.twitter.com/tzWwg0132x— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Puesto 21
Karry Kane
Ranked at the 21st place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @HKane@SpursOfficial#ballondor pic.twitter.com/kkwe90Y1vd— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Puestos 22
Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Tren Alexander - Arnold.
¡PUESTO 22!Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden y Trent Alexander-Arnold, con un triple empate en el #BallonDor#FutbolRPC pic.twitter.com/bsg98kjvAN— Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) October 17, 2022
Puestos 25 - Comienza la cuenta regresiva
Nominados al Balón de oro Masculino
Darwin Núñez, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Mike Maignan y Joshua Kimmich aparecen en el puesto 25 del Balón de Oro 2022.
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! Joshua Kimmich@FCBayern#ballondor pic.twitter.com/oUvrScjF1K— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @mmseize@acmilan#ballondor pic.twitter.com/oG9grXtLJk— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @ToniRuediger@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/1pi9KWck8J— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! João Cancelo@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Ydehu5qOoH— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @c_nk97@RBLeipzig#ballondor pic.twitter.com/rC6k5MZiQM— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Darwinn99@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/vIImhsI3db— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022