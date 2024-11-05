EN VIVO

Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 4

Sigue en vivo la tabla de posiciones en la jornada 4 de la fase liga de la temporada 2024-2025 en la UEFA Champions League.

En la búsqueda de la clasificación a los octavos de final, los equipos se enfrentan en la jornada 4 de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League.

EN VIVO TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 4

Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos

  1. Liverpool 4-12
  2. Sporting Lisboa 4-10
  3. Mónaco 4-10
  4. Stade Brestois 4-10
  5. Inter 4-10
  6. FC Barcelona 4-9
  7. Borussia Dortmund 4-9
  8. Aston Villa 3-9
  9. Atalanta 4-8
  10. Manchester City 4-7
  11. Juventus 4-7
  12. Arsenal 4-7
  13. Bayer Leverkusen 4-7
  14. Lille 4-7
  15. Celtic 4-7
  16. Dinamo Zagreb 4-7
  17. Bayern Múnich 4-7
  18. Real Madrid 4-7
  19. Benfica 4-6
  20. AC Milan 4-6
  21. Feyenoord 4-6
  22. Brujas 4-3
  23. Atlético de Madrid 4-6
  24. PSV 4-5
  25. PSG 4-4
  26. Sparta Praga 4-4
  27. Stuttgart 4-4
  28. Shaktar Donestk 4-4
  29. Girona 4-3
  30. RB Salzburg 4-3
  31. Bolonia 4-1
  32. RB Leipzig 4-0
  33. Sturm 4-0
  34. Young Boys 4-0
  35. Estrella Roja 4-0
  36. Slovan Bratislava 4-0.

