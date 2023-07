Getafe, nuevo club que se interesa por Adalberto Carrasquilla

COCO CARRASQUILLA TO LA LIGA SIDE GETAFE



Getafe have joined the race to sign Coco Carrasquilla.



Getafe have scouted Coco since 2020 when he was at FC Cartagena.



The Houston Dynamo are asking for $6-8 million and won’t accept a $2 million bid by Rayo Vallecano .… pic.twitter.com/jSdciWCTfx