Premier League: Leicester City golea al Nottingham Forest en duelo de colistas

Un doblete de James Maddison (minutos 25 y 35) y los tantos de Harvey Barnes (27) y del zambiano Patson Daka le dieron la victoria al Leicester City.

El Leicester City goleó 4-0 al Nottingham Forest, este lunes en el cierre de la novena jornada del campeonato inglés, en un duelo entre los dos equipos que cierran la tabla, ambos con cuatro puntos.

Un doblete de James Maddison (minutos 25 y 35) y los tantos de Harvey Barnes (27) y del zambiano Patson Daka (73) dieron el triunfo a los Foxes.

Resultados de los partidos de la novena jornada de la Premier League:

Sábado:

Arsenal - Tottenham 3 - 1

Southampton - Everton 1 - 2

Liverpool - Brighton 3 - 3

AFC Bournemouth - Brentford 0 - 0

Fulham - Newcastle 1 - 4

Crystal Palace - Chelsea 1 - 2

West Ham - Wolverhampton 2 - 0

Domingo:

Mánchester City - Mánchester United 6 - 3

Leeds - Aston Villa 0 - 0

Lunes:

Leicester - Nottingham 4 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Arsenal 21 8 7 0 1 20 8 12

2. Mánchester City 20 8 6 2 0 29 9 20

3. Tottenham 17 8 5 2 1 19 10 9

4. Brighton 14 7 4 2 1 14 8 6

5. Chelsea 13 7 4 1 2 10 10 0

6. Mánchester United 12 7 4 0 3 11 14 -3

7. Newcastle 11 8 2 5 1 12 8 4

8. Fulham 11 8 3 2 3 13 15 -2

9. Liverpool 10 7 2 4 1 18 9 9

10. Brentford 10 8 2 4 2 15 12 3

11. Everton 10 8 2 4 2 7 7 0

12. Leeds 9 7 2 3 2 10 10 0

13. AFC Bournemouth 9 8 2 3 3 6 19 -13

14. Aston Villa 8 8 2 2 4 6 10 -4

15. West Ham 7 8 2 1 5 5 9 -4

16. Southampton 7 8 2 1 5 8 13 -5

17. Crystal Palace 6 7 1 3 3 8 11 -3

18. Wolverhampton 6 8 1 3 4 3 9 -6

19. Leicester 4 8 1 1 6 14 22 -8

20. Nottingham 4 8 1 1 6 6 21 -15

