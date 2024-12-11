EN VIVO

UCL

Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 6

Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 6
Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 6Foto: FC Barcelona
Champions League - 

Así finalizó la tabla de posiciones en la jornada 6 de la fase liga de la temporada 2024-2025 en la UEFA Champions League.

En la búsqueda de la clasificación a los octavos de final, los equipos se enfrentaron en la jornada 6 de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League. Repasa como terminó la tabla de posiciones tras las acciones de la fecha.

Live Blog Post

TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 6

Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos

  1. Liverpool 6-18
  2. FC Barcelona 6-15
  3. Arsenal 6-13
  4. Bayer Leverkusen 6-13
  5. Aston Villa 6-13
  6. Inter 6-13
  7. Stade Brestois 6-13
  8. Lille 6-13
  9. Borussia Dortmund 6-12
  10. Bayern Múnich 6-12
  11. Atlético de Madrid 6-12
  12. AC Milan 6-12
  13. Atalanta 6-11
  14. Juventus 6-11
  15. Benfica 6-10
  16. Mónaco 6-10
  17. Sporting Lisboa 6-10
  18. Feyenoord 6-10
  19. Brujas 6-10
  20. Real Madrid 6-9
  21. Celtic 6-9
  22. Manchester City 6-8
  23. PSV 6-8
  24. Dinamo Zagreb 6-8
  25. PSG 6-7
  26. Stuttgart 6-7
  27. Shakthar 6-4
  28. Sparta Praga 6-4
  29. Sturm 6-3
  30. Girona 6-3
  31. Estrella Roja 6-3
  32. Salzburg 6-3
  33. Bolonia 6-2
  34. Leipzig 6-0
  35. Slovan Bratislava 6-0
  36. Young Boys 6-0

En esta nota:
Seguir leyendo

Champions League: El AC Milan sufrió para superar a la Estrella Roja

Champions League: Arsenal goleó al Mónaco en el Emirates Stadium

Champions League: La Juventus vence al Manchester City en la sexta jornada

Recomendadas

Últimas noticias