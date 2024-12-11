Champions League: Así terminó la tabla de posiciones tras la jornada 6

TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 6
Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos
- Liverpool 6-18
- FC Barcelona 6-15
- Arsenal 6-13
- Bayer Leverkusen 6-13
- Aston Villa 6-13
- Inter 6-13
- Stade Brestois 6-13
- Lille 6-13
- Borussia Dortmund 6-12
- Bayern Múnich 6-12
- Atlético de Madrid 6-12
- AC Milan 6-12
- Atalanta 6-11
- Juventus 6-11
- Benfica 6-10
- Mónaco 6-10
- Sporting Lisboa 6-10
- Feyenoord 6-10
- Brujas 6-10
- Real Madrid 6-9
- Celtic 6-9
- Manchester City 6-8
- PSV 6-8
- Dinamo Zagreb 6-8
- PSG 6-7
- Stuttgart 6-7
- Shakthar 6-4
- Sparta Praga 6-4
- Sturm 6-3
- Girona 6-3
- Estrella Roja 6-3
- Salzburg 6-3
- Bolonia 6-2
- Leipzig 6-0
- Slovan Bratislava 6-0
- Young Boys 6-0