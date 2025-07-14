BÉISBOL Béisbol -  14 de julio de 2025 - 15:40

Premundial de Béisbol U15: Panamá revela preselección para el torneo

La Federación Panameña de Béisbol (FEDEBEIS) reveló listado de la Preselección de Panamá U15 para el Premundial de Béisbol U15.

La Federación Panameña de Béisbol (FEDEBEIS) anunció el listado oficial de 37 peloteros que conforman la Preselección de Panamá U15 de cara al próximo Premundial de Béisbol U15.

La pre nacional U15 entrenará del 27 de julio al 19 agosto en el estadio Rod Carew, luego del 20 de agosto al 11 de septiembre en la Academia Mariano Rivera.

Preselección de Panamá - Premundial de Béisbol U15

Lanzadores

Jeykel Baules, Johan Camarena, Alexis González, Luis Guerra, Juan Lozada, Roberto Martínez, Fernando Pérez, Ahdair Pinilla, Aaron Quintero, Alexis Samaniego, Akian Solis, Herminio Vega y Abraham Wright.

Receptores

Melkis López, Omar Osorio, Alberto Pandiella, Víctor Tello y Joel Vergara.

Cuadro Interior

Luis Atencio, Job Avilés, Jesús Arosemena, Santiago Candanedo, Jaime Escudero, Juan Galvez, Javier González, Carlos Guerrero, Nicolas Sánchez y Omar Vargas.

Jardineros

Isaac Achurra, Ernesto Belgrave, Gabriel DeGracia, Edward Delgado, Miguel Jaén, Daniel Long, Manuel Maclao, Algis Palacio y Arturo Robinson.

FUENTE: FEDEBEIS

