Premundial de Béisbol U15: Panamá revela preselección para el torneo

La Federación Panameña de Béisbol (FEDEBEIS) anunció el listado oficial de 37 peloteros que conforman la Preselección de Panamá U15 de cara al próximo Premundial de Béisbol U15.
Preselección de Panamá - Premundial de Béisbol U15
Lanzadores
Jeykel Baules, Johan Camarena, Alexis González, Luis Guerra, Juan Lozada, Roberto Martínez, Fernando Pérez, Ahdair Pinilla, Aaron Quintero, Alexis Samaniego, Akian Solis, Herminio Vega y Abraham Wright.
Receptores
Melkis López, Omar Osorio, Alberto Pandiella, Víctor Tello y Joel Vergara.
Cuadro Interior
Luis Atencio, Job Avilés, Jesús Arosemena, Santiago Candanedo, Jaime Escudero, Juan Galvez, Javier González, Carlos Guerrero, Nicolas Sánchez y Omar Vargas.
Jardineros
Isaac Achurra, Ernesto Belgrave, Gabriel DeGracia, Edward Delgado, Miguel Jaén, Daniel Long, Manuel Maclao, Algis Palacio y Arturo Robinson.
FUENTE: FEDEBEIS