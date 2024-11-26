Champions League: Así quedó la tabla de posiciones de la jornada 5

EN VIVO TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 5
Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos
- Liverpool 5-15
- Inter 5-13
- FC Barcelona 5-12
- Borussia Dortmund 5-12
- Atalanta 5-11
- Bayer Leverkusen 5-10
- Arsenal 5-10
- Mónaco 5-10
- Aston Villa 5-10
- Sporting Lisboa 5-10
- Stade Brestois 5-10
- Lille 5-10
- Bayern Múnich 5-9
- Benfica 5-9
- Atlético de Madrid 5-9
- AC Milan 5-9
- Manchester City 5-8
- PSV 5-8
- Juventus 5-8
- Celtic 5-8
- Feyenoord 5-7
- Brujas 5-7
- Dinamo Zagreb 5-7
- Real Madrid 5-6
- PSG 5-4
- Shakthar 5-4
- Stuttgart 5-4
- Sparta Praga 5-4
- Sturm 5-3
- Girona 5-3
- Estrella Roja 5-3
- Salzburg 5-3
- Bolonia 5-1
- Leipzig 5-0
- Slovan Bratislava 5-0
- Young Boys 5-0