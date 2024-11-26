EN VIVO

Champions League: Así quedó la tabla de posiciones de la jornada 5

Sigue en vivo la tabla de posiciones en la jornada 5 de la fase liga de la temporada 2024-2025 en la UEFA Champions League.

En la búsqueda de la clasificación a los octavos de final, los equipos se enfrentan en la jornada 5 de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League.

EN VIVO TABLA DE POSICIONES DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JORNADA 5

Posición - equipo- jugados- puntos

  1. Liverpool 5-15
  2. Inter 5-13
  3. FC Barcelona 5-12
  4. Borussia Dortmund 5-12
  5. Atalanta 5-11
  6. Bayer Leverkusen 5-10
  7. Arsenal 5-10
  8. Mónaco 5-10
  9. Aston Villa 5-10
  10. Sporting Lisboa 5-10
  11. Stade Brestois 5-10
  12. Lille 5-10
  13. Bayern Múnich 5-9
  14. Benfica 5-9
  15. Atlético de Madrid 5-9
  16. AC Milan 5-9
  17. Manchester City 5-8
  18. PSV 5-8
  19. Juventus 5-8
  20. Celtic 5-8
  21. Feyenoord 5-7
  22. Brujas 5-7
  23. Dinamo Zagreb 5-7
  24. Real Madrid 5-6
  25. PSG 5-4
  26. Shakthar 5-4
  27. Stuttgart 5-4
  28. Sparta Praga 5-4
  29. Sturm 5-3
  30. Girona 5-3
  31. Estrella Roja 5-3
  32. Salzburg 5-3
  33. Bolonia 5-1
  34. Leipzig 5-0
  35. Slovan Bratislava 5-0
  36. Young Boys 5-0

