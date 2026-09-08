Champions League: EN VIVO, tabla de posiciones de la fase liga

Repasa en vivo la tabla de posiciones de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League en la temporada 2026-2027.
TABLA DE POSICIONES EN VIVO FASE LIGA TEMPORADA 2026-2027
Posiciones, equipo, partidos, puntos
- Manchester City 1-3
- Aston Villa 1-3
- Real Betis 1-3
- Borussia Dortmund 1-3
- Real Madrid 1-3
- AEK 1-3
- Fenerbhace 0-0
- Napoli 0-0
- Slovan Bratislava 0-0
- Shakhtar 0-0
- Sporting Lisboa 0-0
- Como 0-0
- Feyenoord 0-0
- Arsenal 0-0
- Stuttgart 0-0
- PSV 0-0
- Bayern Múnich 0-0
- Lens 0-0
- Liverpool 0-0
- FC Barcelona 0-0
- PSG 0-0
- Bodo Glimt 0-0
- Sabah 0-0
- Viking 0-0
- Galatasaray 0-0
- RB Leipzig 0-0
- Atlético de Madrid 0-0
- Slavia Praga 0-0
- Roma 0-0
- Manchester United 0-0
- Villarreal 1-0
- Club Brujas 1-0
- Lille 1-0
- Inter 1-0
- Lask 1-0
- Porto 1-0