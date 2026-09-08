UCL Champions League -  8 de septiembre de 2026 - 16:15

Champions League: EN VIVO, tabla de posiciones de la fase liga

Sigue en vivo la tabla de posiciones de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League en la fase liga de la temporada 2026-2027.

Champions League: EN VIVO

Champions League: EN VIVO, tabla de posiciones de la fase liga

Repasa en vivo la tabla de posiciones de la fase liga de la UEFA Champions League en la temporada 2026-2027.

TABLA DE POSICIONES EN VIVO FASE LIGA TEMPORADA 2026-2027

Posiciones, equipo, partidos, puntos

  1. Manchester City 1-3
  2. Aston Villa 1-3
  3. Real Betis 1-3
  4. Borussia Dortmund 1-3
  5. Real Madrid 1-3
  6. AEK 1-3
  7. Fenerbhace 0-0
  8. Napoli 0-0
  9. Slovan Bratislava 0-0
  10. Shakhtar 0-0
  11. Sporting Lisboa 0-0
  12. Como 0-0
  13. Feyenoord 0-0
  14. Arsenal 0-0
  15. Stuttgart 0-0
  16. PSV 0-0
  17. Bayern Múnich 0-0
  18. Lens 0-0
  19. Liverpool 0-0
  20. FC Barcelona 0-0
  21. PSG 0-0
  22. Bodo Glimt 0-0
  23. Sabah 0-0
  24. Viking 0-0
  25. Galatasaray 0-0
  26. RB Leipzig 0-0
  27. Atlético de Madrid 0-0
  28. Slavia Praga 0-0
  29. Roma 0-0
  30. Manchester United 0-0
  31. Villarreal 1-0
  32. Club Brujas 1-0
  33. Lille 1-0
  34. Inter 1-0
  35. Lask 1-0
  36. Porto 1-0

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