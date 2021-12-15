Joselyne Edwards: Récord y estadísticas de todas sus peleas

Joselyne Edwards, también conocida como ' La Pantera' se convirtió en el 2021 en la primera mujer panameña en pelear en la UFC y aquí te contamos todos los detalles sobre su récord personal incluyendo sus combates antes de debutar en UFC.
De sus 10 victorias, una fue por nocáut, cuatro por nocáut técnico, tres por sumisión y dos más por decisión unánime (una de ellas en UFC).
Sus cuatro derrotas han sido una por sumisión, una por decisión dividida y dos por decisión unánime (ambas en UFC).
Historial de peleas
Fuente: ESPN
Estadísticas de su carrera
- SLpM: 3.47
- Str. Acc.: 54%
- SApM: 2.96
- Str. Def: 44%
- TD Avg.: 0.33
- TD Acc.: 16%
- TD Def.: 47%
- Sub. Avg.: 0.3
SLpM: Significant Strikes Landed per Minute
Str. Acc.: Significant Striking Accuracy
SApM: Significant Strikes Absorbed per Minute
Str. Def.: Significant Strike Defence (the % of opponents strikes that did not land)
TD Avg.: Average Takedowns Landed per 15 minutes
TD Acc.: Takedown Accuracy
TD Def.: Takedown Defense (the % of opponents TD attempts that did not land)
Sub. Avg.: Average Submissions Attempted per 15 minutes
Fuente: ufcstats.com