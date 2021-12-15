UFC Otros deportes -  15 de diciembre 2021 - 15:29hs

Joselyne Edwards: Récord y estadísticas de todas sus peleas

Conoce aquí el récord y estadísticas de la carrera de 'La Pantera' Joselyne Edwards, peleadora panameña quien actualmente combate en la UFC.

Récord, historial de peleas y estadísticas de Joselyne Edwards

La panameña de 26 años empezó en MMA desde los 17 años después de practicar boxeo y en el 2015 tuvo su primera pelea oficial. Desde entonces, ha tenido 14 combates en total y su récord es de 10-4.

De sus 10 victorias, una fue por nocáut, cuatro por nocáut técnico, tres por sumisión y dos más por decisión unánime (una de ellas en UFC).

Sus cuatro derrotas han sido una por sumisión, una por decisión dividida y dos por decisión unánime (ambas en UFC).

Historial de peleas

HISTORIAL DE PELEAS JOSELYNE EDWARDS.png

Fuente: ESPN

Estadísticas de su carrera

  • SLpM: 3.47
  • Str. Acc.: 54%
  • SApM: 2.96
  • Str. Def: 44%
  • TD Avg.: 0.33
  • TD Acc.: 16%
  • TD Def.: 47%
  • Sub. Avg.: 0.3

SLpM: Significant Strikes Landed per Minute

Str. Acc.: Significant Striking Accuracy

SApM: Significant Strikes Absorbed per Minute

Str. Def.: Significant Strike Defence (the % of opponents strikes that did not land)

TD Avg.: Average Takedowns Landed per 15 minutes

TD Acc.: Takedown Accuracy

TD Def.: Takedown Defense (the % of opponents TD attempts that did not land)

Sub. Avg.: Average Submissions Attempted per 15 minutes

Fuente: ufcstats.com

