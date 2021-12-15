Joselyne Edwards: Récord y estadísticas de todas sus peleas

De sus 10 victorias, una fue por nocáut, cuatro por nocáut técnico, tres por sumisión y dos más por decisión unánime (una de ellas en UFC).

Sus cuatro derrotas han sido una por sumisión, una por decisión dividida y dos por decisión unánime (ambas en UFC).

Historial de peleas

HISTORIAL DE PELEAS JOSELYNE EDWARDS.png

Fuente: ESPN

Estadísticas de su carrera

SLpM: 3.47

Str. Acc.: 54%

SApM: 2.96

Str. Def: 44%



TD Avg.: 0.33

TD Acc.: 16%

TD Def.: 47%

Sub. Avg.: 0.3

SLpM: Significant Strikes Landed per Minute

Str. Acc.: Significant Striking Accuracy

SApM: Significant Strikes Absorbed per Minute

Str. Def.: Significant Strike Defence (the % of opponents strikes that did not land)

TD Avg.: Average Takedowns Landed per 15 minutes

TD Acc.: Takedown Accuracy

TD Def.: Takedown Defense (the % of opponents TD attempts that did not land)

Sub. Avg.: Average Submissions Attempted per 15 minutes

Fuente: ufcstats.com