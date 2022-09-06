Champions League: Resultados del 6 de septiembre 

Grandes partidos se jugaron este martes 6 de septiembre en la nueva temporada de la UEFA Champions League 2022-2023. Estos son los resultados y clasificaciones de los partidos disputados este martes de la 1ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones:
Grupo E
Dínamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
RB Salzburgo 1-1 AC Milan
Grupo F
RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donestk
Celtic Glasgow 0-3 Real Madrid
Grupo G
Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Copenhague
Manchester City 4 -0 Sevilla
Grupo H
PSG 2-1 Juventus
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa
TABLA DE POSICIONES
Grupo E
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Dinamo Zagreb 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
2. Milan 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
3. Salzburgo 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
4. Chelsea 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
Grupo F
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1- Real Madrid 3 1 1 0 0 3 0
2- Shakhtar Donetsk 3 1 1 0 0 4 1
3. RB Leipzig 0 1 0 0 1 1 4
4. Celtic de Glasgow 0 1 0 0 1 0 3
Grupo G
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 4 0
2. Borussia Dortmund 3 1 1 0 0 3 0
3. FC Copenhague 0 1 0 0 1 0 3
4. Sevilla 0 1 0 0 1 0 4
Grupo H
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Benfica 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
2. PSG 3 1 1 0 0 2 1
3. Juventus 0 1 0 0 1 1 2
4. Maccabi Haifa 0 1 0 0 1 0 2