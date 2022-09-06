CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Champions League -  6 de septiembre 2022 - 16:14hs

Champions League: Resultados del 6 de septiembre

Inició la temporada 2022-2023 de la UEFA Champions League, repasa aquí los resultados del martes 6 de septiembre.

Grandes partidos se jugaron este martes 6 de septiembre en la nueva temporada de la UEFA Champions League 2022-2023. Estos son los resultados y clasificaciones de los partidos disputados este martes de la 1ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones:

Grupo E

Dínamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

RB Salzburgo 1-1 AC Milan

Grupo F

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donestk

Celtic Glasgow 0-3 Real Madrid

Grupo G

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Copenhague

Manchester City 4 -0 Sevilla

Grupo H

PSG 2-1 Juventus

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

TABLA DE POSICIONES

Grupo E

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Dinamo Zagreb 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

2. Milan 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

3. Salzburgo 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

4. Chelsea 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

Grupo F

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1- Real Madrid 3 1 1 0 0 3 0

2- Shakhtar Donetsk 3 1 1 0 0 4 1

3. RB Leipzig 0 1 0 0 1 1 4

4. Celtic de Glasgow 0 1 0 0 1 0 3

Grupo G

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 4 0

2. Borussia Dortmund 3 1 1 0 0 3 0

3. FC Copenhague 0 1 0 0 1 0 3

4. Sevilla 0 1 0 0 1 0 4

Grupo H

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Benfica 3 1 1 0 0 2 0

2. PSG 3 1 1 0 0 2 1

3. Juventus 0 1 0 0 1 1 2

4. Maccabi Haifa 0 1 0 0 1 0 2

