Naoya Inoue y Luis Nery podrían verse las caras en el mítico Tokyo Dome en mayo

Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery for Inoue's undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO super-bantamweight world titles is reportedly being eyed for May 6th at the Tokyo Dome, according to Japanese media. The 55,000+ venue has not hosted boxing since Mike Tyson's defeat to Buster Douglas in 1990. pic.twitter.com/6vg4GE13nC