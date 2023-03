Sorteo Copa Oro 2023: ¿En qué bombo está Panamá?

Everything is ready for the 2023 #GoldCup draw!



Teams will be distributed in Pots 1-3 based on the Concacaf Men’s National Team Rankings

3 Prelims winners and Qatar will be placed in Pot 4

Pot 1 teams will each be seeded into a group



More https://t.co/EMJlaVtAyi pic.twitter.com/Ion2XwjEK4