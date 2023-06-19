La NBA celebra el Juneteenth 2023 con muchas actividades

La NBA celebra el 19 de junio, el feriado anual que conmemora la emancipación de las personas esclavizadas en los Estados Unidos, con varios programas, conversaciones y asociaciones de ligas y equipos que alientan a los empleados, fanáticos y a todos los miembros de la familia de la NBA a educarse más durante el feriado y al mismo tiempo reflexionando sobre las injusticias raciales pasadas y presentes en nuestro condado.
Today we observe #Juneteenth, a national holiday to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/MleI6FiUO9— Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 19, 2023
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom.— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 19, 2023
We take this time to join in honoring the legacy and impact of those who paved the way, and continue the work that still needs to be done. pic.twitter.com/bOtyEEvd6w
Today we recognize and celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 19, 2023
We are encouraged to pause today, educate ourselves & understand that there is more work to be done.#Juneteenth // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/C6PVa09izh
We took part in the Juneteenth Freedom Fest at @EasternMarket yesterday, coming together to celebrate, honor, and spread awareness on the significance of #Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/CIIPgbL47S— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 19, 2023
A pivotal date in American history, #Juneteenth celebrates freedom.— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 19, 2023
Reflect, educate, & celebrate. pic.twitter.com/xqAurgHlk1
Para celebrar el 19 de junio de 2023, la liga alienta a todos los miembros de la familia del mejor baloncesto del mundo a honrar y reflexionar sobre las injusticias raciales pasadas y presentes en las distintas ciudades de los Estados Unidos.
FUENTE: NBA