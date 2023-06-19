NBA NBA - 

La NBA celebra el Juneteenth 2023 con muchas actividades

Los equipos de la NBA celebran el 16 de junio de 2023, el Juneteenth 2023, Día de la Liberación o Día de la Emancipación.

La NBA celebra el 19 de junio, el feriado anual que conmemora la emancipación de las personas esclavizadas en los Estados Unidos, con varios programas, conversaciones y asociaciones de ligas y equipos que alientan a los empleados, fanáticos y a todos los miembros de la familia de la NBA a educarse más durante el feriado y al mismo tiempo reflexionando sobre las injusticias raciales pasadas y presentes en nuestro condado.

La NBA observará el feriado hoy, 19 de junio, con tiempo libre remunerado para todos los empleados de EE. UU. A continuación se muestra un resumen de las activaciones algunos de los equipo en honor a Juneteenth 2023:

Para celebrar el 19 de junio de 2023, la liga alienta a todos los miembros de la familia del mejor baloncesto del mundo a honrar y reflexionar sobre las injusticias raciales pasadas y presentes en las distintas ciudades de los Estados Unidos.

FUENTE: NBA

