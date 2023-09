POLÉMICA. Fanáticos de la UFC reaccionan a la derrota de Joselyne Edwards

By consensus, we scored the fight 30-27 for our winner... Joselyne Edwards!



1st argument. 30-27 x2 Nora Cornolle?!



ConsensusScorecard:

R1 10-9 Edwards (close)

R2 10-9 Edwards

R3 10-9 Edwards



... But the ringside judges disagreed with the ConsensusTeam. UD Nora Cornolle!… https://t.co/SuHPvkCrOI