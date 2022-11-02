Champions League: Tabla de Posiciones tras la Jornada 6

La sexta y última jornada de la UEFA Champions League 2022-2023 culminó este miércoles con la clasificación a octavos de final del RB Leipzig y AC Milan.
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Nápoles 15 6 5 0 1 20 6
2. Liverpool 15 6 5 0 1 17 6
3. Ajax 6 6 2 0 4 11 16
4. Glasgow Rangers 0 6 0 0 6 2 22
Grupo B
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Oporto 12 6 4 0 2 12 7
2. FC Brujas 11 6 3 2 1 7 4
3. Bayer Leverkusen 5 6 1 2 3 4 8
4. Atlético de Madrid 5 6 1 2 3 5 9
Grupo C
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayern Múnich 18 6 6 0 0 18 2
2. Inter 10 6 3 1 2 10 7
3. Barcelona 7 6 2 1 3 12 12
4. Viktoria Pilsen 0 6 0 0 6 5 24
Grupo D
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Tottenham 11 6 3 2 1 8 6
2. Eintracht Fráncfort 10 6 3 1 2 7 8
3. Sporting de Lisboa 7 6 2 1 3 8 9
4. Marsella 6 6 2 0 4 8
Grupo E
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Chelsea 13 6 4 1 1 10 4
2. Milan 10 6 3 1 2 12 7
3. Salzburgo 6 6 1 3 2 5 9
4. Dinamo Zagreb 4 6 1 1 4 4 11
Grupo F
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Madrid 13 6 4 1 1 15 6
2. RB Leipzig 12 6 4 0 2 13 9
3. Shakhtar Donetsk 6 6 1 3 2 8 10
4. Celtic de Glasgow 2 6 0 2 4 4 15
Grupo G
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Manchester City 14 6 4 2 0 14 2
2. Borussia Dortmund 9 6 2 3 1 10 5
3. Sevilla 5 6 1 2 3 6 12
4. FC Copenhague 3 6 0 3 3 1 12
Grupo H
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Benfica 14 6 4 2 0 16 7
2. PSG 14 6 4 2 0 16 7
3. Juventus 3 6 1 0 5 9 13
4. Maccabi Haifa 3 6 1 0 5 7 21