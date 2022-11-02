CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Champions League - 

Champions League: Tabla de Posiciones tras la Jornada 6

Luego de finalizar la fase de grupos de la UEFA Champions League 22-23, repasa en esta nota como quedaron las tablas de posiciones.

La sexta y última jornada de la UEFA Champions League 2022-2023 culminó este miércoles con la clasificación a octavos de final del RB Leipzig y AC Milan.

TABLA DE POSICIONES TRAS LA SEXTA JORNADA

Grupo A

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Nápoles 15 6 5 0 1 20 6

2. Liverpool 15 6 5 0 1 17 6

3. Ajax 6 6 2 0 4 11 16

4. Glasgow Rangers 0 6 0 0 6 2 22

Grupo B

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Oporto 12 6 4 0 2 12 7

2. FC Brujas 11 6 3 2 1 7 4

3. Bayer Leverkusen 5 6 1 2 3 4 8

4. Atlético de Madrid 5 6 1 2 3 5 9

Grupo C

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayern Múnich 18 6 6 0 0 18 2

2. Inter 10 6 3 1 2 10 7

3. Barcelona 7 6 2 1 3 12 12

4. Viktoria Pilsen 0 6 0 0 6 5 24

Grupo D

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Tottenham 11 6 3 2 1 8 6

2. Eintracht Fráncfort 10 6 3 1 2 7 8

3. Sporting de Lisboa 7 6 2 1 3 8 9

4. Marsella 6 6 2 0 4 8

Grupo E

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Chelsea 13 6 4 1 1 10 4

2. Milan 10 6 3 1 2 12 7

3. Salzburgo 6 6 1 3 2 5 9

4. Dinamo Zagreb 4 6 1 1 4 4 11

Grupo F

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Madrid 13 6 4 1 1 15 6

2. RB Leipzig 12 6 4 0 2 13 9

3. Shakhtar Donetsk 6 6 1 3 2 8 10

4. Celtic de Glasgow 2 6 0 2 4 4 15

Grupo G

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Manchester City 14 6 4 2 0 14 2

2. Borussia Dortmund 9 6 2 3 1 10 5

3. Sevilla 5 6 1 2 3 6 12

4. FC Copenhague 3 6 0 3 3 1 12

Grupo H

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Benfica 14 6 4 2 0 16 7

2. PSG 14 6 4 2 0 16 7

3. Juventus 3 6 1 0 5 9 13

4. Maccabi Haifa 3 6 1 0 5 7 21

