MLB: Aniversario 60 del histórico Juan Marichal vs Warren Spahn en la lomita

#OTD 1963,Warren Spahn threw 201 pitches at the age of 42 in a 16 inning CG 1-0 Braves-Giants game at Candlestick Park.Willie Mays hit the Game Winning HR and Juan Marichal threw 227 pitches and a CG.#Braves #Milwaukee #SFGiants #MLB #1960s #HOF pic.twitter.com/wWFLTo4Oi2