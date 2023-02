Giannis Antetokounmpo ayuda a extender racha de Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and the @Bucks win their 10th consecutive game!



Jrue Holiday: 19 PTS, 6 AST

Lopez: 22 PTS (9-13 FGM), 15 REB, 3 BLK



For more, download the NBA app:

https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/yeYzkRLLLt