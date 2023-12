NBA: Zach LaVine estará fuera de 3 a 4 semanas más en rehabilitación

Zach LaVine has possibly played his last game with the #Bulls.



LaVine will miss at least another month with ‘soreness’ as the front office works to find a trade.



LaVine’s last game with the Bulls: 2 pts (1-9 FG) & 2 rebs



The Bulls are 3-0 since LaVine sat out. pic.twitter.com/K6uTbfDrAm